It's Not 'Racism', It's Statistics...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A viral video has revealed that CVS is locking up darker makeup shades behind security devices while lighter ones sit open — because stores secure what thieves steal most, and the data backs it up.

A shopper at CVS captured the scene with lighter skin-tone foundations and concealers displayed freely, no locks and no tags, yet the darker shades were all secured behind anti-theft devices.

This isn’t “racism.” It’s basic loss prevention. Retailers don’t waste money locking up products that don’t walk out the door. They follow the numbers.

American is shopping for makeup at CVS when she notices something strange



She films the makeup isle and shows there are no security devices on the lighter skin shades, but if you go into the darker makeup shades they all have security locks



Stores lockup items stolen the most pic.twitter.com/GWxHzbUpL8 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 23, 2026

The wider retail theft crisis makes it crystal clear why. The National Retail Federation’s 2025 Impact of Retail Theft and Violence report shows shoplifting incidents jumped another 19 percent from 2023 to 2024 — on top of a staggering 93 percent surge since 2019.

Retailers reported double-digit increases in both shoplifting and merchandise theft heading into 2026, with aggressive thieves becoming the norm. Losses are projected near $48 billion this year alone.

Stores aren’t profiling customers. They’re protecting their shelves from repeat patterns of theft. And those patterns line up with hard crime statistics.

Nationwide arrest data from 2019 — the most comprehensive recent breakdown available — reveals Black Americans accounted for 26.6 percent of shoplifting arrests while making up just 13 percent of the U.S. population.

In major cities the disparity is even sharper. Vera Institute analysis of Los Angeles jail bookings from 2020-2023 found Black individuals dramatically overrepresented in retail theft charges, including organized retail crime. California statewide data shows the same overrepresentation in shoplifting arrests under $950.

The Vera Institute’s data confirms overrepresentation but frames it through a disparity lens, citing national self-report studies suggesting higher lifetime shoplifting prevalence among Whites. However, arrest/booking data itself is concrete evidence of who gets processed. Black individuals are dramatically overrepresented in retail theft bookings in LA and statewide, especially for organized retail theft charges and shoplifting under $950. This is raw booking stats, not adjusted for self-reported behavior or policing bias claims.

The left screams “systemic racism” whenever stores act on reality. But the stores don’t care about skin color — they care about what disappears. Darker shades get locked because the theft data demands it. Just like liquor, electronics, and designer goods.

There are 332 million people in the United States.



9.09% of Americans shoplift. That’s 30,178,800 people in total.



69.4% of shoplifters are white.



30.2% of shoplifters are black.



(Per FBI Crime Data)



This means that there are 20,944,087 white shoplifters in the US and… pic.twitter.com/0z4EyGVXZG — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) May 27, 2025

X users cut straight through the noise and called it exactly what it is:

It’s not racism it statistics — Tyler (@T0neyTw0T0ne) March 23, 2026

So now let me guess that's racist. Maybe those are the colors that are stolen more. Why is it always a race issue? — Pac-Man (@Pacman1980_) March 23, 2026

It's now racist to point out the disparity between crime rates.

The thought crime posse is now fully effective. — John ?? Nightvision (@JVonSovereign) March 23, 2026

Steal stuff then blame it on racism…?? pic.twitter.com/5COap2E62o — Based Kenny ? (@_Krypto_Kenny) March 23, 2026

The data shows that otherwise they wouldn't have done it. — Kristina Bogdanova (@Kristina_Bogda) March 23, 2026

Not racist ….. just practical. — Marty (@RiverOregon) March 23, 2026

That’s called following the research ????? — SW (@Freedom4Dummies) March 23, 2026

Exactly. This is what happens when businesses refuse to play the woke game and simply follow the stats. The same common-sense approach that kept shelves stocked before progressive DAs turned shoplifting into a hobby.

When theft has real consequences again, retailers won’t need to lock half the makeup aisle — because the thieves will be off the streets.

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