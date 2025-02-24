It's Time To Stop Giving The NFL Our Tax Dollars

Submitted by Samantha M of Sports and Nonsense

"END RACISM." The NFL has had these ridiculous two words displayed in giant font across every end zone in every stadium and at every game throughout the season since 2020. It has since decided to stop doing it after the 2024 season concluded. Remind me, what happened in 2020-2024 that stopped happening in 2025?

In case you forgot, Donald Trump won the election in landslide fashion and the NFL made a business decision to once again go with the tide. "Biden bad. Trump good." This is presumably how the NFL front office decide things based on how quickly they seem to change their entire ethos. They didn't really change though. If a player openly supports President Trump, it is kind of quietly frowned upon instead of being outright cancelled as it would have been in 2020-2024.

My question is if the NFL blanket agrees with and is seemingly subservient to a political party instead of what would be best for their fans and investors, then why are we the U.S. taxpayer having our money given to them? Why are we allowing them to maintain antitrust protections? Why is there no increase in oversight or contractual revenue sharing? Why are we not more selective in allowing them to choose who their sponsors are? Why are we not getting more for our money aside from unreliable economic models? Why are they not mandated to stay politically neutral? All of these are fair questions that you, the NFL investor, should have answered.

Let's look first at how ridiculously easy it was for the left to infiltrate the NFL, which is a multibillion-dollar organization by the way. "END RACISM." Does anyone else find it absurd that the NFL is painting "end racism" in ten-foot-tall letters at stadiums filled with tens of thousands of white fans who paid an average ticket price of $216 each to watch teams that are 70% black play on one of the two days they have off from work? Does the NFL think these people are mostly racist and paid $216 dollars to show up and celebrate their racist ways with one another?

They of course do not think that. They don't really seem to think anything. They seem to allow influence from the left to decide what they think and what they tell their fans to think. This is where we start to get into a problem area. Like it or not the NFL has major influence over people, especially youth, in this country. I for one would like the NFL to stop telling all the kids in this country that white people are evil, and that racism is this very real monster that people of color face 24 hours a day 7 days a week in America. Stop telling everyone that because of white people and institutional racism, every black and brown person in America can't get an education or be successful. A league that allowed "race norming" up until 2021 (that is the practice of assuming that blacks have a lower cognitive function than whites from birth,) to be used as a defense by the NFL to have to NOT PAY retired black players with head injuries (really, they did that) now wants to tell us that we are all racist? Doth protest too much, Mr. Goodell. Maybe the NFL does need to "END RACISM" .... in its own offices.

Let us for a second put aside the 4 years of annoying marketing campaigns that the NFL spent tens of millions of dollars on (that could have helped a lot of inner-city kids go to college by the way,) and let us look at some quick stats. While the Democrat party and former President and leader of said party does not think that black and brown people know how to use the internet or (checks notes) know how to get to a Walgreens...

“Not everybody in the Hispanic and and African American community know how to get online”



This racist fool really just said that. pic.twitter.com/mhfbn3Q2m4 — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) February 17, 2021

I actually do think all black and brown people know how to use the internet and go to Walgreens. If they would like they can go to census.gov and look at the stats I just found there. One stat in particular stood out to me. In 1940 the percent of black people with a high school diploma was around 7%. In the year 2000 that number had increased to 72%. Every decade it went up. The NFL has assured me that America does not care about black people, and they are left behind in institutions like the public school system because of institutional racism. This is objectively false, and we have metrics that prove it. Saying things are mostly fine doesn't get hate clicks though. It doesn't sell shirts that show your support for a problem that does not exist. If you are not wearing your BLM shirt to your kid's game how will all the other upper middle-class parents know you are not a racist?!

You can go into any restaurant and ask to be served by an ally or trans positive person.



And you can leave if the restaurant is playing Fox News. Most importantly, you can smugly eat chips while you make a video. pic.twitter.com/lq3lcmy5LS — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) February 11, 2025

Why are you having your tax dollars handed over to these assholes? You are having BILLIONS of your tax dollars given to the NFL, even if you are not a fan. The NFL gets tax funding from the states they put teams in. They are given billions to build stadiums, but they also receive hidden subsidies in the form of heavily discounted utility services or police security services. They sell club boxes for millions of dollars to major companies who can write these purchases off at tax time. The rich get richer and continue to align themselves with the guy who said black people can't get to Walgreens because they don't know how to use google maps. What do you get? Oh, well you get called a racist bigot for wearing a red hat and told to go fuck yourself.

Now let's look at the antitrust protection. Per a Bing search I did while in line at Walgreens: "The NFL has an antitrust exemption that allows it to operate under certain legal protections. This exemption was granted by President John F. Kennedy in the early 1960s, permitting the league to collectively negotiate television broadcast rights as a single entity, which is a significant advantage in the sports industry. However, the NFL has faced challenges regarding this exemption; for instance, the Supreme Court has ruled that the NFL must be considered as 32 separate teams when selling branded merchandise, indicating that the exemption is not absolute. Additionally, while the NFL has secured some limited antitrust exemptions, it does not have a blanket exemption, which has influenced its operational history. Overall, the antitrust exemption allows the NFL to classify itself as a "sports entertainment" business, which has implications for how it conducts its business."

The supporters of the NFL antitrust protection and tax money payouts will say "But the NFL will provide jobs and revenue to these cities."

The NFL adds five billion dollars annually to the U.S. economy. That is what the study conducted by the (checks notes) NFL players association has discovered.

Now let's look at a little thing I like to call reality. There are almost never actual profit-sharing agreements between an NFL team and the local economies they profess to care so much about. They instead rely on unreliable economic models of what the NFL team will in theory bring to the local economy by way of jobs and local business revenue increases during event day. They rely on local and state politicians to spread this message to their constituents in order to get the votes needed to secure the funding.

"But Samantha surely the owners have good reasons for why the fans should pay them tax dollars for new stadiums?" you may be saying to yourself at this point in the story. Well, let's ask billionaire and Panthers owner David Tepper. Hey Dave, why do you even need a new stadium? Your current stadium is not even that old. "You know, at some point that building will fall down,” Tepper said. “I said it before, and I’ll say it again. I’m not building a stadium alone. The community’s going to have to want it.” That is a real quote by the way. Go and look it up. Tepper said that his stadium may just fall down. His reasoning for why it will fall down is "trust me bro."

I am sure that we can all trust the economic models used by the NFL as well as trust the local and state politicians the NFL has gotten to agree with them on said studies in order to get your vote and ultimately your tax money. I for one can never think of a time a politician lied to me. I am sure it is the same for you, dear reader. Now go quickly and vote for a new stadium before your house falls down!

You work hard for your money, and you should not allow your political leaders to just give it away to whoever can make them wealthier and better off. Demand more of them and of the companies you choose to give you money to. If you don't, who will? Why are we giving our tax money to an organization that has deep ties to a single party and who continue to spread that party's message? It has to stop. I would suggest the next time the NFL wants to hit you up for some tax money to build a new stadium you tell them to agree up front for a full revenue sharing program and 3rd party oversight of all funding as well as 3rd party reviews of profit and loss. If they refuse kindly tell them to find the nearest Walgreens, go there, and then fuck all the way off.

While the NFL and scam networks like MSNBC lie about racism day in and day out to profit off of hate and self-loathing, I think that it is important to recognize that racism and awful things like slavery did exist in this country and those things were awful. Racism in all forms is awful. There was a very real fight by very evil people to prevent civil rights for all in this country. Pretending that these atrocities are still the mainstay practice of everyday Americans so you can get hate clicks and sell t-shirts to retarded upper middle class wine moms is grotesque. Most all Americans are like me and think that racism, bigotry, and sexism are bad. We think that everyone no matter what color or gender they are should be afforded the same rights and constitutional protections. 99% of the time this is the case. So, can the two historically racist organizations, the NFL and the Democrat Party please stop telling all of us that we are racist? Oh, and stop taking our tax money for bullshit reasons to make yourselves richer.

Thanks, signed every normal person in America