Jack Smith Subpoenaed For Deposition Before House Judiciary Committee, Jordan Says

Jack Smith has been called to the House for a deposition before the House Judiciary Committee, after Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) fired off a subpoena to the former special counsel.

In a Wednesday letter to Smith, Jordan instructed him to show up before the House committee on Dec. 17 at 10am ET.

"Due to your service as Special Counsel, the Committee believes that you possess information that is vital to its oversight of this matter," Jordan wrote in the letter to Smith which he also posted to his X account. "Based upon communications with your counsel, we understand that you are available to testify at a deposition" on the aforementioned date.

As the Epoch Times notes further, Jordan’s subpoena also included a request for communications and documents connected to Smith’s investigation as special counsel, which involved charges being brought against President Donald Trump in two cases.

Smith had charged Trump in Washington over his challenging the results of the 2020 election, and charged him in Florida with illegally retaining classified documents. Trump had pleaded not guilty to the charges, while Smith ultimately dropped both cases.

Weeks before Trump took office a second time, Smith released a report in January that defended his special counsel investigation and the charges that were brought. The former special counsel argued that the charges were dropped due to a longstanding Department of Justice policy that discourages the prosecution of sitting presidents, but stressed that he believed in the merits of the charges.

“It is equally important for me to make clear that nobody within the Department of Justice ever sought to interfere with, or improperly influence, my prosecutorial decision making,” Smith said in the Jan. 7 letter that was sent to then-Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The Department of Justice under the Biden administration also never sought to “improperly influence my decision as to whether to bring charges” against Trump, Smith said.

The allegation that “my decisions as a prosecutor were influenced or directed by the Biden administration or other political actors is, in a word, laughable,” he also said.

The House Judiciary Committee has already sent several letters to Smith so far this year, including one in October that alleged Smith may have obtained phone records of sitting Republican lawmakers as part of his investigation. Several former members of Smith’s team have testified or have been called to testify before the Judiciary panel, Jordan has said.

In a letter sent to Smith, Jordan wrote at the time that his “testimony is necessary to understand the full extent to which the Biden-Harris Justice Department weaponized federal law enforcement.”

“As the Special Counsel, you are ultimately responsible for the prosecutorial misconduct and constitutional abuses of your office. Your misdeeds were so flagrant that the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility confirmed to the Committee in November 2024 that it had opened an inquiry into the tactics of your office,” Jordan wrote.

In his first public remarks since leaving the government, Smith told a panel hosted by former FBI counsel Andrew Weissman that allegations he was operating in a politicized manner are incorrect. Smith also said he was concerned about attempts to demonize career DOJ officials to score political points.

The Epoch Times contacted Smith’s legal team for comment on Dec. 3.