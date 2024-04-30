print-icon
"Jack Smith Is Trying To Interfere With 2024 Election": Stefanik Files Ethics Complaint Against Special Counsel

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024 - 03:05 PM

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) filed an ethics complaint against special counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday, in which she accuses the prosecutor overseeing federal investigations into Donald Trump of trying to "interfere with the 2024 election and stop the American people from electing" the former president.

"At every turn, he has sought to accelerate his illegal prosecution of President Trump for the clear (if unstated) purpose of trying him before the November election," Stefanik wrote in a Tuesday morning tweet. "Smith’s conduct has brought disrepute to the Department of Justice and the entire federal government, and the DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility should impose the discipline that such conduct warrants."

Of course, if Elise wanted to do more than audition for Trump's VP, she'd "start investigating the underlying organizers of all this," writes journalist Jeff Carlson on X. "People like Norman Eisen, Ben Wittes & Mary McCord."

Read the complaint below:

