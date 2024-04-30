"Jack Smith Is Trying To Interfere With 2024 Election": Stefanik Files Ethics Complaint Against Special Counsel

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) filed an ethics complaint against special counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday, in which she accuses the prosecutor overseeing federal investigations into Donald Trump of trying to "interfere with the 2024 election and stop the American people from electing" the former president.

"At every turn, he has sought to accelerate his illegal prosecution of President Trump for the clear (if unstated) purpose of trying him before the November election," Stefanik wrote in a Tuesday morning tweet. "Smith’s conduct has brought disrepute to the Department of Justice and the entire federal government, and the DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility should impose the discipline that such conduct warrants."

🚨🚨🚨 I just filed an official ethics complaint against Jack Smith with the Department of Justice's Office of Professional Responsibility for his illegal election interference.



It’s obvious to any reasonable observer that Jack Smith is trying to interfere with the 2024 election… pic.twitter.com/lNW4MUz5Oi — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) April 30, 2024

Of course, if Elise wanted to do more than audition for Trump's VP, she'd "start investigating the underlying organizers of all this," writes journalist Jeff Carlson on X. "People like Norman Eisen, Ben Wittes & Mary McCord."

If you really want to make a difference, start investigating the underlying organizers of all this. People like Norman Eisen, Ben Wittes & Mary McCord.



And their financial backers: Brookings, CREW, Open Society.



Jack Smith is just a useful tool. https://t.co/nQqyGEpcnb — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 30, 2024

