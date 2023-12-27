Jack Smith Wants To Stop Trump From Introducing Jan. 6 Security Failures Into Evidence

Special Counsel Jack Smith has asked a federal judge to stop former President Trump from introducing evidence of selective prosecution and security failures surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Smith also wants to stop Trump from arguing that his actions were protected by the First Amendment, writing in a Wednesday filing that Trump has tried "to inject into this case partisan political attacks and irrelevant and prejudicial issues that have no place in a jury trial," Just the News reports.

Senior Assistant Special Counsel Molly Gaston wrote in the filing that while the court can disregard Trump's claims, the jury may not.

"To ensure that the jury remains focused on its fact-finding duty and applies the law as instructed by the Court, the defendant’s improper evidence and argument should be excluded," she wrote.

"Throughout this litigation, and in his public comments, the defendant has sought to blame others for the attack on the Capitol for which he is responsible, including law enforcement, military forces, unidentified secret agents, and foreign influence," the filing continues. "The defendant should be precluded from introducing within the courtroom the disinformation he has propagated outside of it."

Trump, meanwhile, said on Truth Social that he was "doing my duty as President to expose and further investigate a Rigged and Stolen Election," adding that he is "entitled to IMMUNITY."