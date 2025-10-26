James Carville Wants "Walk Of Shame For Collaborators" Once Trump Leaves Office

The level of depravity and insanity present in the minds of progressives has been exposed in recent months to the shock of many in the American public. The murder of Charlie Kirk in particular triggered a gleeful celebration among millions of Democrats that cannot be ignored. The event proved beyond a doubt that the woke left has no intention of ever engaging in rational discussion or compromise.

Leftists never admit they are wrong. They always double down.

The power of the radical left resides in their mental illness. When faced with a rabid mob devoid of reason and drunk on delusion, the average opponent backs down. Normal people with common sense often recoil in horror when confronted by total madness. Progressives know this, and they take advantage of it.

For many years the Democratic Party has denied that they are deliberately fueling this fervor. They pretend as if the mob is merely "reacting" to the supposed crimes of conservatives and the Trump Administration. In reality, most of the things leftists blindly believe are fed to them through a series of political gatekeepers, and many of these gatekeepers are prominent Democrats attempting to set off more riots and more violence.

For better or worse, their tactics have not changed in the past decade.

James Carville, a veteran Democrat strategist best known for his work on the Bill Clinton campaign, has been an ever present fixture of leftist punditry for the past couple decades. During a discussion on the Trump Administration on his Politics War Room podcast with co-host Al Hunt, Carville accused the administration of trying to “control” higher education with an offer for preferential funding for colleges.

Carville suggested that any universities that agree to Trump's terms are "collaborators". The running theme of the podcast is, of course, that Trump and his team are a gang of criminals and Neo-Nazis that need to be punished. The former strategist then revealed his fantasy - A "walk of shame" in which Trump allies are shaved bald, forced into orange pajamas, and paraded down Pennsylvania Avenue while people get to spit on them (Start at 11:25).

The sentiment is reminiscent of the Game Of Thrones walk of shame in which the peasants punish Queen Cersei Lannister by stripping her naked, spitting on her and pummeling her as she is forced to march across the city. Democrats and leftist activists have also taken to yelling "Shame" as a way to silence their opponents during speeches and debates.

The practice has become a kind of liberal collectivist ritual rather than an effective from of protest. They are acting out a struggle session even though no one is afraid of them.

Growing mob outside federal building in LA shout “SHAME! SHAME!” at National Guard troops… pic.twitter.com/Ctpp14kemS — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) June 11, 2025

It's not surprising that Democrats continue to mimic fictional events as a way to dramatize their positions and exaggerate their "pain." Most leftist ideas come from fantasy, from Game of Thrones to The Handmaid's Tale, the political left is drowning in drama that doesn't remotely match reality.

Carville argues that this kind of punishment is the "only way to discourage future collaborators." His dream of totalitarian revenge in 2029 is a common one among leftists. It runs parallel to ongoing threats of oppression and violence against conservatives "once Democrats get back into power".

Of course, the rage that the political left feels has little or nothing to do with any trespasses committed against them. They're angry because they lost control, not because Trump is exerting control.

The policy of cutting of federal funds to far-left activist colleges was designed by Trump to stop the spread of DEI and woke propaganda; an ideology which has poisoned American education and churned out an army of brainwashed students with poor education and zero critical thinking skills. Democrats have avidly supported the progressive politicization of academia for decades because it is the lifeblood of their party.

It's the ultimate form of gaslighting. The Democrats under the Biden Administration joyfully enacted mass censorship, communist cancel culture, DEI racism, mob violence and intimidation, targeted lawfare, and ideological child grooming in public schools. Yet, conservatives are monsters for winning an election and trying to repair the damage done?

The majority of Americans voted for a return to normality, and the left is furious.

Should Democrats return to power in 2029 it is clear that their only motivation will be to ensure that their opponents are humiliated and prevented from taking office ever again (like they tried to do in 2021). Carville's fantasy is a window into the liberal hive mind; his dream is shared among a large number of leftists.