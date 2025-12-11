Jasmine Crockett Announces US Senate Run And It's Already Comedy Gold

Democrat meme and congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is running for the US Senate in the deep red state of Texas, and Republicans are cheering. Notorious for providing some of the worst political takes of the past year, Crockett is widely considered to be the embodiment of leftist DEI - A low intelligence person artificially elevated into law and politics because of her minority status. Her presence on the national stage has produced endless comedy gold, but it's about to get better.

Crockett's last minute announcement is causing confusion within the Democrat Party and concerns that her radical Trump Derangement Syndrome is a "gift" for Republican opponents entering the race. In a state where Democrats have not won a single statewide election since 1994 (longest active drought in the nation), Crockett seems to be operating on the assumption that there is a "progressive base" hidden among the non-voting population.

However, other controversial Democrats have tried to conquer Texas under similar notions that the state is "secretly purple." Crockett cites Beto O'Rourke's gubernatorial run in 2022 as evidence, but she overlooks the fact that the election took place at the height of the pandemic hysteria and an unprecedented propaganda onslaught by the establishment against conservatives. O'Rourke still lost the race to Greg Abbott by double digits.

No gubernatorial election involving O'Rourke has occurred since, and as of December 2025, he has not announced plans to run again in 2026. The likelihood of Crockett doing any better in a run for Senate is next to zero. The reasons why should be obvious, but her first ad for her 2026 campaign explains everything. The advertisement features nothing about her accomplishments, only Donald Trump calling her low IQ on repeat.

Jasmine Crockett’s Senate campaign launch video is just her not saying a word while audio of Trump calling her a “low IQ person” plays on repeat in the background



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/geGyVQinah — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 8, 2025

Indeed, Crockett's entire career revolves around Donald Trump even though she's not running against Trump and Trump will, ostensibly, retire after the 2028 elections. Crockett argues:

“There are a lot of people that said, ‘You got to stay in the House. We need our voice. We need you there.’ And I understand, but what we need is for me to have a bigger voice... I’m done watching the American dream on life support while Trump tries to pull the plug. The gloves have been off, and now I’m jumping into the ring.”

The problem is that Crockett perceives her national exposure as a good thing, despite the fact that she is most famous for being, as Trump says, one of the lowest IQ people in US politics. Crockett's bizarre behavior includes changing her accent to "black voice" to appeal to progressive voters. She defended the existence of USAID and Sesame Street in Iraq in order to propagandize foreign enemies to stop hating America. She also released a list of Republicans who supposedly took money from Jeffery Epstein, except it was the wrong Epstein.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett responds to Lee Zeldin saying he never took donations from that Jeffrey Epstein — but instead a physician who is also named Jeffrey Epstein — following her comments on the floor. pic.twitter.com/ReN4IbTW6K — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 20, 2025

When confronted on the fraudulent list, Crockett argued that she never specified "which Epstein" she was referring to. Federal campaign finance records show that the actual Epstein donated primarily to Democrats, including two current sitting members of Congress, Delegate Stacy Plaskett (D-V.I) and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), both of whom have retained the donations, despite scrutiny.

These kinds of blunders have become a feature of Crockett's career and there's little doubt that she will provide ample laughs during her Senate race.