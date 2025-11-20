Jasmine Crockett Shares List Of Republicans Who Took Money From Epstein - Only Problem - It Was A Different Epstein!

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) has publicly beclowned herself for the second time in a week by falsely accusing several Republican politicians of taking money from “somebody named Jeffrey Epstein.”

“Folks who also took money from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein, as I had my team dig in very quickly—Mitt Romney, the NRCC, Lee Zeldin, George Bush, McCain-Palin,” Crocket declared on the House floor on Tuesday.

Crockett: Folks who also took money from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein, as I had my team dig in very quickly, Mitt Romney. The NRCC. Lee Zeldin. George Bush. McCain-Palin. pic.twitter.com/CdwuSacQpb — Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2025

Federal campaign finance records show that Epstein donated primarily to Democrats, including two current sitting members of Congress, Delegate Stacy Plaskett (D-V.I) and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), both of whom have retained the donations, despite scrutiny.

Even worse, newly released documents from Epstein’s estate include text messages between Plaskett and Epstein that show he advised her on what questions to ask President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen during a 2019 congressional hearing.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee also recently released documents revealing that a fundraising firm representing Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries ( D-N.Y.) solicited donations from Epstein in 2013, shortly after Jeffries’ first election to the House and well after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

“I just want to be clear, if this is the standard that we gonna make, just know we’re gonna expose it all. And know that the FEC filings, they are available for everyone to review,” Crockett said, hoping to deflect from these Democrat embarrassments.

Public records however indicate that most of the donations highlighted by Crockett came from an entirely different person, a Republican physician named Jeffrey Epstein.

Zeldin, currently Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator, blasted the congresswoman on X: “Yes Crockett, a physician named Dr. Jeffrey Epstein (who is a totally different person than the other Jeffrey Epstein) donated to a prior campaign of mine. NO FREAKIN RELATION YOU GENIUS!!!”

Records also showed that Dr. Epstein made two $250 donations to former Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney during his presidential run in 2012,” the Daily Caller reported.

All of the donations mentioned by Crockett reportedly came from other people named Jeffrey Epstein, and came in some cases, came after the convicted sex trafficker had died.

The emails released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday show Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’ campaign soliciting money from Epstein in 2013 and inviting him to a Democrat fundraising dinner with then-President Barack Obama.

The fundraising firm Dynamic SRG refers to Jeffries in the email as “Brooklyn’s Barack” and a “progressive voice,” and encourages him to “get involved with the dinner” or “get an opportunity to get to know Hakeem better.”

Jeffries stated he has “no recollection” of the outreach and emphasized he “certainly” never met Epstein or accepted any money from him.

Plaskett, meanwhile, has dismissed accusations that she colluded with the sex offender in an effort to get Trump.

“I believe that Jeffrey Epstein had information and I was going to get information to get at the truth,” she said during an interview on CNN, Wednesday.

“There are a lot of people who have done a lot of crimes and as a prosecutor, you get information from people where you can.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett responds to Lee Zeldin saying he never took donations from that Jeffrey Epstein — but instead a physician who is also named Jeffrey Epstein — following her comments on the floor. pic.twitter.com/ReN4IbTW6K — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 20, 2025

Republicans in the House on Tuesday attempted to censure Plaskett and remove her from the House Intelligence Committee, but failed in a 209-214 vote, with three Republicans joining Democrats in opposition, allegedly to protect Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) from being censured himself, and referred to the House Ethics Committee for investigation.

Crockett, last week, was brutally called out by CNN when she tried to claim that Republicans had redacted a name in an email released by Democrats to smear Trump.

When the CNN host pointed out that Democrats had redacted the exonerating information, Crockett immediately flipflopped, claiming that Democrats redacted the name because their “biggest concern” was to “actually make sure” they were “protecting victims.”