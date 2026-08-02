Jay Clayton To Become Top US Intel Official On Monday

Jay Clayton will take over as director of national intelligence (DNI) on Monday, according to a social media post by acting director Bill Pulte.

“I am eternally grateful to President Trump for the opportunity to serve as Director of National Intelligence, while he completed historic declassifications and we right sized the ODNI. I have no doubt that Jay will do a tremendous job,” Pulte wrote on Aug. 1 in a post on X.

“I have offered Jay my complete and total support as he transitions to take over this incredible agency!”

As Tom Gantert reports for The Epoch Times, the Senate confirmed Clayton as the next director of national intelligence in a 51–47 vote on July 28 after advancing his nomination in a series of largely party-line votes.

Pulte was appointed as acting director after Tulsi Gabbard resigned from the position to support her husband following his cancer diagnosis.

Pulte faced criticism from top Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who described him as “unqualified” and lacking intelligence experience.

During his confirmation hearing, Clayton pledged to strengthen trust in the intelligence community and improve coordination among intelligence agencies.

Democrats opposed his nomination, citing concerns over his testimony and ties to Trump, while Republicans described him as well qualified for the position.

Democrats criticized Clayton after his confirmation hearing for saying that Joe Biden was “certified as the president of the United States.”

“It has been clear for months that, under this administration, the main qualification to be DNI is the willingness to use the position to spread conspiracy theories about elections and to help Donald Trump make it harder for Americans to vote,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), said in a July 28 press release.

Trump praised Clayton following the confirmation, calling him “outstanding in every way.”

Clayton is a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, where he took on cases involving terrorists, cartels, and major national security threats, and is the former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to the White House.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence was created by Congress in 2004 following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission to improve coordination among U.S. intelligence agencies after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The DNI serves as the head of the U.S. Intelligence Community, overseeing and coordinating the work of 18 intelligence agencies and organizations.