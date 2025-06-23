JD Vance Says Don't Worry About New Forever War As President Trump Isn't 'Dumb'

Vice President JD Vance on Sunday issued some surprisingly blunt comments in the wake of the US bombing campaign against Iran's nuclear sites, saying that Americans who are opposed to another war in the Middle East shouldn’t worry because President Trump isn’t "dumb."

Vance in the NBC appearance defended President Trump's bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, done without congressional approval, at a moment where many prominent voices in the MAGA movement are pushing back, blasting Trump for breaking repeat campaign promises to not start new wars.

"I certainly empathize with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of foreign entanglements in the Middle East. I understand the concern, but the difference is, back then, we had dumb presidents, and now we have a president who actually knows how to accomplish America’s national security objectives," Vance said.

...So Vance is literally doing the "this time it's different" defense.

Vance claimed the new US military engagement will not be a "long drawn out thing" as the Trump administration is insisting that it still wants negotiations with Iran, while also asserting that intelligence said the Iranians were 'weeks' away from a bomb.

The US, he said, is working to 'permanently' dismantle Iran's nuclear program, which it has long maintained is for peaceful nuclear energy, and is a matter of national sovereignty. Notably, Vance in speaking to NBC several times referenced Iran's "nuclear weapons program" - which contradicts all recent US intelligence assessments on the matter.

This is also why there's been tensions between Trump's team and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, though her latest statements seem to be hinting she is on board with Trump's current Iran policy.

As for negotiations, Tehran has said it won't negotiate while under direct military threat and attack by the US, and its leaders increasingly see this as tantamount to negotiating the end of their own regime. Iranian officials have also expressed that there's no way they can trust Washington, given that this weekend's major bombing raids took place precisely as Iran still thought it was in nuclear peace deal talks with the Trump administration.

Vice President JD Vance: "I empathize with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of foreign entanglements in the Middle East. I understand the concern, but the difference is that back then we had dumb presidents" pic.twitter.com/G2gS62CAno — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 22, 2025

While Trump is certainly not 'dumb' - the reality is that there's another, much more pressing problem - and that's the question of ongoing 'foreign influence' at the highest levels of the US government.

And no, this is not the MSM's standard 'Kremlin influence' narrative. It is also not something the American people are left merely speculating about, as it is being stated quite openly, unashamedly, and even proudly...

WATCH: Trump's State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce says America is "the greatest country on earth, next to Israel"

Trump's State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce says America is "the greatest country on earth next to Israel" pic.twitter.com/0jYxTh52Qh — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 22, 2025

This also as Trump is composing Truth Social messages about "MIGA": while the immediate context suggests he could be saying "Make Iran Great Again" in reference to regime change - or at least drastic 'reform' among Tehran leadership - it could also point to "Make Israel Great Again"... as many pundits are pointing out.

What Trump voters paid for: “America First”



What they got: “MIGA!!!” pic.twitter.com/PmTmzYeoxX — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) June 22, 2025

Returning to VP Vance's above statements suggesting this time it's different, we must ask the question while pointing to the below: is it really?

Here's is Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu testifying before Congress in 2002 saying Saddam Hussein is building nuclear weapons:

“If you take out Saddam, Saddam’s regime, I guarantee you that it will have enormous positive reverberations on the region,” Netanyahu claimed. “And I think that people sitting right next door in Iran, young people, and many others, will say the time of such regimes, of such despots is gone.”

Reminder how Netanyahu helped lead the US into Iraq war based on lies. Here he is testifying before Congress in 2002 saying Saddam Hussein is building nuclear weapons. https://t.co/tW2dGe1J6U pic.twitter.com/uTjaZ2IVBG — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 22, 2025

...And we all know how that went.