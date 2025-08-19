Jeanine Pirro Launches DOJ Investigation Into Whether DC Has Been Faking Crime Data

Four weeks after a DC police commander was suspended amid accusations that he manipulated crime statistics, the Department of Justice has launched a wide-ranging investigation into whether the department has been faking data to make crime rates lower, the Washington Post reports, citing two senior law enforcement officials.

The investigation is run out of DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office following the accusation lodged against Metro PD commander Michael Pulliam, who was put on leave in May after the department began investigating whether he altered crime data. Pullman has denied the allegations.

Pulliam's paid administrative leave came a week after he filed an equal employment opportunity complaint against an assistant chief over accusations that the department deliberately falsified crime data. The Police union, meanwhile, claims police supervisors in the department manipulate crime data to make it appear violent crime has fallen considerably compared to last year.

The DOJ investigation, however, will go much further - and will include other police and city officials who may have also fabricated or altered crime data.

"D. C. gave Fake Crime numbers to create a false illusion of safety," President Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday night.

"This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing!" he continued, adding "Until 4 days ago, Washington, D.C., was the most unsafe ‘city’ in the United States, and perhaps the World. Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour!"

The DOJ has yet to articulate what specific crimes DC police officials have committed beyond 'manipulating data.'

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser flipped out, of course, touting what she says is a drop in violent crime that happened before President Trump brought in hundreds of National Guard troops and federal law enforcement officers to join local PD - also taken over by the Trump admin - in fighting what Trump called a crime emergency. DC statistics showed violent crime down 27% year-over-year, and homicides down 11% - numbers that are now being called into question.

"We are not experiencing a spike in crime," Bowser told MSNBC. "In fact, we’re watching our crime numbers go down."

