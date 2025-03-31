Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, 41, says she's got 'days to live' - writing on Instagram that she's in renal failure as a result of injuries sustained after a collision with a bus.

Virginia Giuffre via Instagram

"This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can," she wrote on Sunday.

"I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes."

Her father, Sky Roberts, responded to her post: "Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life. If there is anything in this world I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit with you now and holding your hand."

According to Sky, a retired engineer living in Floriday, Virginia is "suffering."

Giuffre's representative, Dini von Meuffling, "Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending."

As one of the most prominent Epstein victims, Giuffre has been speaking out for years about her sexual abuse at the hands of Epstein and friends. In 2021, she filed a civil lawsuit in New York against Prince Andrew, who she accused of rape. She also said that Epstein's 'madam' Ghislaine Maxwell had trafficked her to London to have sex with Andrew when she was 17. She agreed to an out-of-court settlement with Andrew in 2022 - which is believed to be in the millions of dollars, while Andrew - who's denied all allegations, has been forced to step down from royal duties (since the rest of the royal family totally aren't longstanding uncaught pedophiles).

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking following her 2021 conviction. Following the settlement, Giuffre retreated from public life and moved to Perth, Australia with her husband Robert and their three children - though recent reports suggest that she and her husband have become estranged.