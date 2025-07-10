Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Breaks Silence On Bombshell FBI Memo

Mark Epstein, brother of the late Jeffrey Epstein, dismissed a bombshell memo from the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation that declares the disgraced financier’s 2019 death a suicide, accusing the government of covering up the truth.

The joint DOJ-FBI memo claimed an “exhaustive review” of evidence from Epstein’s death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City definitively ruled out murder.

“After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019,” the memo reads.

The agencies also brazenly denied the existence of a “client list” tied to Epstein, directly contradicting earlier remarks by Attorney General Pam Bondi. Bondi had previously suggested on Fox News that such a list was “sitting on my desk” for review, igniting speculation about Epstein’s possible blackmailing of globalist elites.

“Every time they say something or try to do something to quash that he most likely was murdered, they put their foot further in their mouth,” Mark Epstein said in an interview with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo. “When Kash Patel came out with that statement, I laughed at how stupid it was.”

The memo has sparked outrage among President Donald Trump’s fiercest supporters, with Laura Loomer leading the charge against Bondi, demanding the Trump official resign from the DOJ.

“How come Blondi didn’t sign her name to her own memo about the Epstein Files? She needs to resign. This is going to suppress the vote in 2026,” Loomer wrote on X. “The American people and MAGA base will not tolerate being lied to. I hope President Trump fires Pam Blondi if she lacks the SHAME to resign. I called for her resignation the day of Binder Gate.”

Tucker Carlson joined the fray, warning Trump that the memo’s release was a “very dangerous” move that could incite a “revolution.” Carlson called the government’s handling of the Epstein case unprecedented. “That is so crazy. This is like-, this is honestly one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen in my entire life. And I just think it’s very dangerous to play around with this stuff,” Carlson said. “Like, very dangerous. I don’t want a revolution, but if you wanted a revolution this is how you would act.”

On Tuesday, Trump himself brushed off questions about Epstein during an exchange with reporters. “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said, while taking questions during a Cabinet meeting. “You’re asking – we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things, and are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable. I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration.”