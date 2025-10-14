Jennings Shreds Democrats Who Refuse To Credit Trump Over Peace Deal

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Scott Jennings, the only person with a brain working at CNN, has blasted Democrats, and in particular Barack Hussein Obama, who still refuse to give credit to President Trump for negotiating an historic peace deal in Gaza.

As we highlighted earlier, Obama put out a statement expressing relief and thanks that the killing is coming to an end, but purposefully neglected to mention Trump’s role, prompting massive backlash.

“[Obama’s] been the most hyper-political and hyper-partisan post-president we’ve ever had. He’s STILL acting that way!” Jennings asserted.

He added, “The fact that [Trump] is having this extraordinary success on the world stage…I just think Democrats, from Obama on down, are having a heck of a time understanding where they went wrong, and how Donald Trump has captivated a nation and now the entire World.”

“They’re not over the fact that Donald Trump won the national popular vote last year,” Jennings continued, adding “And they keep warning about the same things that they were warning and fussing about during the campaign, to which the American people then responded to.”

“I think Donald Trump is executing every part of his agenda in almost exactly the way that he promised he was going to,” Jennings urged, adding “including enforcing laws in the United States that have been on the books for a very, very long time that his predecessor chose simply not to execute.”

While Obama refuses to credit Trump, others including Bill Clinton and Joe Biden have, however reluctantly, done so.

The extremist wing of the Democratic Party however…

Trump was lauded by several world leaders in Israel yesterday, including the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, stating “He is genuinely a man of peace…the most wonderful candidate for the peace prize…saved millions of people. The world will remember you as a man who did everything to stop eight wars.”

They all lined up to shake hands and have a photo with Trump.

Even sections of the leftist media can no longer deny Trump is the peace President.

Podcaster Patrick Bet-David succinctly described the bind that leftists find themselves in now when it comes to Trump’s success.

“They can’t stand that this guy is winning!” he told Jesse Watters, adding “Go to ANY game in sports, any comeback, any story of redemption! Tell me a better story of redemption of a living human being in America the last 50 years than Donald J. Trump. Maybe go back 100 years. Who has redeemed themselves the way this man has? Who has done it? I don’t know!”

“Who has come back and, was ‘supposed’ to start World War 3? He’s done some say five, seven plus…peace deals. Who has done that? Not a lot of people!” Bet-David further urged.

He added, “There’s a thing that a lot of people have to be paying attention to, and this is for me, going into 2028, as you put on the scorecard of what skill sets we want of somebody to be the President of the United States, I think those days of diplomacy, the ‘right’ degree, ‘right’ school, ‘right’ pedigree are behind us!”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld echoed the sentiments, noting “Where are his critics today? They’re so small, I can’t see them!”

“Perhaps your ego was hurt by the fact he believed these great things could happen. And he was persistent, relentless, positive. That just seemed so alien to you!” Gutfeld continued.

“Where is Bill Kristol? Where is Adam Kinzinger? Liz Cheney? Gavin Newsom? Vindman? Where are these people?” Gutfeld added. “We should do a show on Fox Nation called Where Are They Now? Because I want to know, how do you look in the mirror when you see, after years of mocking people who had faith in this guy, people who risked a lot of stuff to support Trump that you made fun of, the George Takei’s of the world that ridiculed him, where are they!?”

“This guy is solving world peace. He closed the border. He’s trying to reduce crime. He would not accept the managed decline and the constant death. He became unacceptable to them, to the people that were in power. He thought big. He sees everything as a moonshot. ‘What could happen? Maybe not.’ He thought that the impossible was possible,” Gutfeld further asserted.

