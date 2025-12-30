Jennings: "Until Somebody In Power Goes To Jail", Blue State Fraud Won't Stop

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a heated CNN clash, conservative commentator Scott Jennings called out the lack of real accountability in Democrat-run states, demanding elected officials face consequences for enabling billion-dollar scams.

Jennings addressed the rot in blue states where massive fraud schemes have flourished under lax oversight. Facing pushback from host Abby Phillip, Jennings insisted that prosecuting small-time operators isn’t enough—real change demands jailing those at the top who allowed it all to happen.

The discussion centered on the sprawling welfare fraud in Minnesota, but Jennings expanded it to a nationwide indictment of blue state governance. When Phillip defended ongoing probes, saying, “This idea that nothing is being done, that no one is being held accountable, that this was just left to run rampant, is completely false,” Jennings countered sharply.

This was another watershed moment on CNN.



Scott Jennings used his voice to speak for the millions of Americans fed up with fraud running roughshod in blue states across the country.



Abby Phillip tried to push her narrative about the Somali fraud scheme in Minnesota…but… pic.twitter.com/MfN93LqyOt — Overton (@overton_news) December 30, 2025

“Well, some people have been held accountable. But I think in the opinion of most Republicans, not nearly enough,” he replied.

He then delivered the core demand: “And truthfully, until somebody in a position of power, until somebody in a position in Minnesota, elected position, who was in charge of administering this or having some oversight over it, goes to jail, it’s honestly never going to stop.”

Jennings broadened the scope: “Look what’s going on in blue states across the country: 9 billion in Minnesota, 70 billion in fraud in California, cooking the crime stats in Washington, D.C.”

Driving the point home, he asked, “When is someone in a position of power going to go to jail for the rampant fraud?” and added, “You can put all the low-level people in jail you want, but until somebody in charge goes to jail, it won’t stop!”

The scandal Jennings spotlighted involves Somali-led operations in Minneapolis, where billions in federal welfare funds—intended for children and the vulnerable—were siphoned through fake daycares and shell companies.

Estimates peg the theft at $9 billion in Minnesota alone, part of a larger pattern tied to unvetted immigration and weak enforcement. The Trump administration’s DOJ is now intensifying efforts, with door-to-door probes by Homeland Security targeting suspected sites.

DHS is on the ground in Minneapolis, going DOOR TO DOOR at suspected fraud sites.



The American people deserve answers on how their taxpayer money is being used and ARRESTS when abuse is found. Under the leadership of @Sec_Noem, DHS is working to deliver results. pic.twitter.com/7XtRflv36b — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 29, 2025

This surge follows viral exposures, including a video by Youtuber Nick Shirley touring dozens of Somali-run daycares implicated in the schemes.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has charged 98 individuals in Minnesota fraud cases, with over 60 convictions. More probes are underway, signaling an end to the free pass for blue state elites.

This isn’t isolated—it’s the byproduct of years of open borders flooding communities with unassimilated groups, creating ripe ground for abuse. As Jennings laid bare, without holding powerful Democrats accountable, the cycle of theft from American taxpayers continues.

