Jesse Ventura Claims Trump Staged Assassination Attempt With Wrestling 'Blade Job' On His Own Ear

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Jesse Ventura went full conspiracy mode on Piers Morgan’s show, suggesting President Trump faked the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, complete with a self-inflicted “blade job” cut to his ear for dramatic effect.

The former Minnesota governor and wrestling personality repeatedly questioned the authenticity of the event that left Trump bloodied but defiant, while downplaying the death of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who was killed shielding his family.

Morgan highlighted Trump’s immediate response: standing up and pumping his fist with the call “fight, fight, fight.”

“Oh yeah, right, right, right. You ever hear of a blade job?” Ventura replied.

Morgan pressed back: “A blade? What, you think it was fake?”

“I don’t know. Where’s his scar today?” Ventura said.

“Somebody died, literally, sitting behind him,” Morgan countered

Ventura continued: “Come on, Piers. You’re gonna tell me this guy’s a big hero now?”

“I thought that day he was, yeah,” Morgan responded.

“Yeah, well, then he accomplished what he wanted out of you guys,” Ventura shot back.

Morgan held firm: “No, I think you can be heroic on one day, and he can be less heroic on others. But if you ask me, was he heroic when he got shot? Yeah.”

The exchange captured Ventura hedging with repeated “I don’t know” disclaimers even as he pushed the theory that Trump orchestrated the shooting purely for sympathy and electoral gain.

Ventura, who once hosted a conspiracy theory television series, appeared uncomfortable when basic facts about the real bullet wound and the dead father were raised.

This latest outburst echoes earlier attempts to rewrite the Butler rally. In 2024, a simple photo of Trump’s ear without a bandage triggered leftist conspiracy spirals claiming the injury was exaggerated or nonexistent.

By 2025, CNN’s Touré was openly framing the event as Trump being only “supposedly” shot in the ear, only to face immediate pushback.

Ventura’s wrestling-inspired “blade job” claim – where performers secretly cut themselves to draw blood – fits the same pattern of denial.

Later in the same interview, the 74-year-old Ventura pivoted to personal bravado, floating a physical showdown with the president. Discussing Trump’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, Ventura declared: “Let’s both get in the ring. He’s in the Hall of Fame, isn’t he? Even though he’s never, ever had a match.”

He added that if Trump wanted it, they could settle it there, framing it as a clash between a “Vietnam veteran” and a “draft dodger.”

The suggestion drew swift ridicule online, with many noting the absurdity of a man approaching 80 issuing wrestling challenges to the sitting president. Ventura further hinted at broader plans to travel to Washington and go “on the offense,” claiming Minnesota was now “secure,” though he declined to elaborate on specifics.

Ventura has long thrived on provocative theories, but here he faltered when Morgan simply held him to account for the human cost and the visible reality of that day. Insisting Trump hired or staged gunfire toward a crowd – resulting in death and injury – while performing a self-cut for optics remains a grotesque insult to the victims and to basic evidence.

Trump survived through instinct and timing amid clear Secret Service shortcomings that were later scrutinized. His unscripted courage became an iconic moment that resonated with millions and underscored the very real threats from political violence. Attempts to dismiss it as theater, whether from fringe voices or established media skeptics, only highlight the desperation to undermine his presidency.

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