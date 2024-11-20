'Jews & Homosexuals Are No Longer Safe In Berlin', Warns City's Police Chief

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

Jews and homosexuals are no longer safe in Berlin and should hide their identity in certain neighborhoods, Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik has claimed.

In a wide-ranging interview with Berliner Zeitung about security risks, anti-Semitic danger zones in Berlin, and the effects of austerity measures on police work, Slowik warned that the German capital has become less tolerant in areas with high Arab populations and the police have insufficient resources to tackle the problem.

While she maintained that Berlin is “as safe as many other cities in Germany and safer than some other European capitals,” Slowik admitted there are parts of the city where heightened vigilance is necessary.

“Basically, there are no no-go areas,” she said. “However, there are areas — and we have to be honest at this point — where I would advise people who wear a yarmulke or are openly gay or lesbian to be more careful. In many metropolises, you should be vigilant in certain public places to protect yourself from any crime.”

Slowik pointed to neighborhoods with large Arab populations as particular areas of concern.

“Unfortunately, there are certain neighborhoods in which the majority of people of Arab origin live who also have sympathies for terrorist groups,” she explained. “Open anti-Semitism is expressed there against people of Jewish faith and origin. We have initiated over 6,200 investigations since Oct. 7, 2023. A large proportion are hate postings on social media, another large proportion are damage to property, and a significant proportion are propaganda crimes.”

She added, however, that 1,300 of these investigations involved violent crimes, many of which were directed at police officers during protests and public gatherings. “I am very concerned that people from the Jewish-Israeli community in Berlin are aware of the total number of anti-Semitic crimes and that this increases their fear of becoming the target of an attack.”

Protests against Israel have become a daily occurrence in Berlin following the Israeli response to the Hamas terror attack in October 2023. Slowik detailed the difficulty of managing these intimidating demonstrations, stating, “Various organizers have been registering meetings regularly since Oct. 7 last year. Sometimes there is hysterical chanting and slogans that are difficult for the majority of society to bear. But all of this is allowed on German roads.”

When asked whether hardcore demonstrators could be quantified, Slowik said, “We have had over 360 meetings, a large proportion of which were loud. We are registering people in the lower three-digit range who commit crimes at gatherings. However, as the police, we regularly supervise and accompany meetings with thousands of participants who behave largely peacefully.”

She acknowledged the challenges of banning demonstrations, which are protected under German law. “A ban is not a panacea or a permanent solution. After Hamas’ attack on Israel, we banned 24 gatherings in the weeks that followed. It was about celebrating those murdered in Israel. So criminal offenses were approved under the guise of the right to assembly. Since then, it has been about current topics that are covered by freedom of expression.”

The depleted police force is struggling financially

Beyond the challenges of managing public safety, Slowik expressed deep concern about the financial state of Berlin’s police force. Chronic budget shortfalls have left officers struggling to maintain operations.

“For years, the police have only been equipped in such a way that the funds are usually spent in the fall, and we then have to juggle our way through until the end of the year and find leftovers, also to finance fuel or to pay support staff for large locations,” Slowik said.

She revealed that 2024’s investment funds fell far short of requirements. “This year, instead of €14 million in investment funds, which we urgently needed, only €6 million was made available to the (State Criminal Police Office) LKA. This despite the fact that the senator for the interior has already asked all areas of her department to pay in order to support her police. In 2025, we will have even less, even though we have fully justified that we need €100 million more. Criminals are taking advantage.”

Slowik stressed the urgent need for technological upgrades, including AI-driven video surveillance, to relieve pressure on officers. “We urgently need object-related video surveillance, especially at embassies, also using AI. That would relieve us enormously. When it comes to property protection, we have never had such a dire situation.”

The lack of funding extends to infrastructure and staffing. Slowik described the dire state of police properties, revealing that the renovation backlog has doubled under her tenure. “When I took office, the renovation backlog in police properties was €1.1 billion. It has now grown to €2.2 billion. This is also and especially due to the increased construction costs, but also because the deterioration of buildings is progressing exponentially.”

She also highlighted issues with the police vehicle fleet. “Our fleet now needs €50 million immediately in order to be properly positioned again. Up to 40 percent of our cars are in the workshop every day. This will also affect the response times of the radio cars.”

Despite some improvements, such as modernized control centers and faster water patrol boats, Slowik emphasized that these advancements are overshadowed by the scale of the challenges. “We currently need 380 law enforcement colleagues from the police and criminal police to support the 1,500 property security forces to meet the calls for protection since Oct. 7. This roughly corresponds to the number of personnel in a police department and two operational units. This will be noticeable in the city,” she explained.

Slowik’s candid remarks underscore the multifaceted challenges facing Berlin’s police force. From rising intolerance and safety concerns in Arab neighborhoods to protests and financial shortfalls, the city’s law enforcement is stretched thin at a time when cultural segregation and crime are on the rise.

