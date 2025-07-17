Jill Biden Aid Pleads 5th: Refuses To Answer Questions On Autopen Scandal

With the recent shocking admission by Joe Biden that he did not personally approve at least some of his sweeping presidential pardons and that they were signed by autopen, millions of Americans are questioning how many decisions in the Biden White House were actually being made by his unelected wife, criminal son, along with a shadow government of bureaucrats and aids.

Emails indicating that then-White House chief of staff Jeff Zients approved the use of the notorious White House autopen. Biden’s team used an autopen on 25 warrants for pardons and commutations in December and January of last year, but two of those warrants granted clemency to thousands of people.

In a House Republican investigation on the autopen signatures and Joe Biden's mental state, a former senior aide to Jill Biden, Anthony Bernal, became the second person to invoke the Fifth Amendment and decline to answer questions.

Biden's pardons include his own family dating back to 2014 (coinciding with evidence that the Bidens may have received payoffs from foreign governments in exchange for political favors). They also protect Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has long been implicated in illegal gain of function research on coronaviruses in Wuhan, China which critics assert may have led to the outbreak of covid pandemic.

If the pardons were signed by aids using autopen and not by Biden, then there is a possibility they can be legally nullified. Though proof would have to be provided that Biden was not specifically aware of certain autopen signatures. Staff using the autopen to sign for a president without his knowledge or cognitive approval is potentially criminal, which is likely why aids are now pleading the 5th Amendment.

“Well, unfortunately, that was quick,” said Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, after the deposition ended. “I believe the American people are concerned. They’re concerned that there were people making decisions in the White House that were not only unelected but no one to this day knows who they were.”

Bernal ignored questions from reporters as he entered and exited the House Oversight Committee’s hearing room on Capitol Hill. He was accompanied by his lawyer, Jonathan Su, who was a deputy White House counsel to the former president. Su in a statement provided to the committee noted that pleading the Fifth is not evidence of wrongdoing.

The Biden White House, operating around Biden's failing mental capacity, was rife with dishonesty and malicious political maneuvering. Not to mention, the administration acted as a vehicle for some of the most egregious far-left activist policies the US has ever witnessed. The country is still reeling from the disastrous four year term and answers remain in short supply.

Comer has has sought testimony from nearly a dozen former Biden aides as he conducts his investigation, including former White House chiefs of staff Ron Klain and Jeff Zients; former senior advisers Mike Donilon and Anita Dunn; former deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed, former counselor to the president Steve Ricchetti, former deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini and a former assistant to the president, Ashley Williams.