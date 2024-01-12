Jill Biden: Trump Supporters Are "Insurrectionists, Dangerous Extremists", Joe "Works Hard Every Single Day"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

During an interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Thursday, Jill Biden labelled all supporters of Donald Trump as “insurrectionists” and “dangerous extremists,” saying she can’t believe what they have done to the country.

Brzezinski asked Biden’s wife how she feels about being labelled part of ‘the Biden crime family,’ noting “I have one congresswoman: The Biden crime family sold out America, Marjorie Taylor Greene. He’s a liar. He’s mentally incompetent.”



“And let’s not even talk about what ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ means, but you have U.S. senators holding signs that say that,” the host added.

Dr Jill responded, “It’s hard to realise it’s our country, isn’t it? I mean, to look at it, what we used to have, and what the other side, the extremists have turned this country into.”



“I mean, we would never see things like that, say, 10 years ago,” she added.

She continued, “it is a little scary… not just for me and for Joe, but just to see what happened. I mean, look at the insurrection that took place. I mean, it’s just so hard to believe that the United States of America witnessed an insurrection. I think Americans were just stunned by that.”

Brzezinski then noted that Trump is calling those arrested for entering the Capitol (or just walking around it) ‘hostages’.

“Or patriots, you know, as he - he doesn’t call them what they were, insurrectionists, dangerous extremists,” Dr Jill responded.

She then said she ‘doesn’t know’ what will happen to Democracy and can’t think about it if Biden doesn’t beat Trump in November.

Additionally, Jill Biden was ridiculed after claiming Joe Biden “works hard every day,” despite the fact he has been on vacation for over 40% of his presidency.

“I think what people don’t see is how hard Joe works every single day!” said the First Lady during the interview with MSNBC. “That he gets up thinking what he can do for the American people,” she added.

Big doubt.

According to an analysis of press-pool reports, Biden has spent more time on holiday than any of his recent predecessors.

“Biden has spent all or part of 382 of his presidency’s 957 days – or 40% — on personal overnight trips away from the White House, putting him on pace to become America’s most idle commander-in-chief,” reported the New York Post.

Respondents on X ridiculed Jill’s patently false claim.

During a press conference yesterday, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Thursday why Joe Biden is being hidden and who is doing it.

As we previously highlighted, as of last week, Biden had not done anything for over two weeks, and his Press Secretary couldn’t provide any details of any upcoming schedule.

A typical Biden fortnight looks like this;

DEC. 22: Spent 9 minutes at Children’s National Hospital

DEC. 23: Left for vacation at Camp David

DEC. 24: Vacation at Camp David

DEC. 25: Vacation at Camp David

DEC. 26: Returned from vacation at Camp David

DEC. 27: Left for vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 28: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 29: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 30: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 31: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

JAN. 1: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

JAN. 2: Late-night return from vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

JAN. 3: Nothing

JAN. 4: Nothing

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden infamously spent copious amounts of time in his basement, yet still managed to somehow get more votes than Barack Obama.

Most observers expect Biden to eventually drop out of the 2024 race due to poor health, with a top JP Morgan analyst predicting that he will exit the campaign “sometime between Super Tuesday and the November election.”

Biden’s wife was doing the interview presumably because Biden himself is nowhere to be seen. He’s being hidden somewhere without explanation.

