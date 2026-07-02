Jill Biden's Memoir Sales Appear To Be Manipulated By Bulk Sales

Former First Lady Jill Biden's memoir, View from the East Wing, debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Hardcover Nonfiction bestseller list on June 21. But how much of its sales were genuine sales from interested readers is unclear.

Former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden speaks with journalist Paola Ramos (L) at the Sixth and I temple and venue on June 3, 2026 in the Chinatown neighborhood of Washington, DC. while promoting her new book, "View from the East Wing: A Memoir”.Tom Brenner—Getty Images

In fact, when the book appeared on the bestsellers list, it came bearing a dagger (†) symbol, the small mark the Times attaches when retailers report bulk purchases mixed in with regular sales. A book doesn't earn that symbol by accident. It earns it because the paper suspects something other than organic demand is propping up the number.

Whatever propped it up didn't hold.

The book slid to No. 3 the following week, then vanished from the list entirely. Circana BookScan, the retail data source most of the publishing industry actually trusts, tells an even blunter story: the memoir dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 to No. 16 on its hardcover nonfiction chart across successive weeks. By the week ending June 20, it had moved just 3,221 print copies, bringing its total U.S. print sales to 29,539. For a book marketed as a cultural event timed to a midterm cycle Democrats are already sweating over, those numbers look thin.

Statistician Nate Silver, the founder of FiveThirtyEight, noticed the pattern immediately.

It debuted at #1 on the NYT due to astroturfed bulk orders (not my opinion it got the infamous † indicating this) and is now *completely* off the list 2 weeks later. Very rare for a "#1" to fall that fast. Virtually no one except political reporters are actually reading it. https://t.co/dUU8kswlDN — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 27, 2026

However, not everyone in publishing sees a scandal. Lauren Cobello, founder and CEO of Leverage with Media PR, a firm that specializes in launching bestselling books, offered a more forgiving read. "I don't think there is anything sinister about it," Cobello said. "I think it's a strategy, a smart strategy for how people are engaging their network so that they can get more books in the hands of their readers." Cobello explained that bulk orders frequently come from bookstores hosting author appearances or conferences, where hundreds of copies get purchased ahead of an event, and that such sales stay legitimate even when the Times flags them.

She extended Jill Biden the same benefit of the doubt. "She probably had bulk purchases, but because she's on a book tour, that would make sense," Cobello said. "The bulk purchases are linked to her book tour." Cobello also pushed back on the idea that the book cratered outright, noting it kept a spot on the USA Today bestseller list after exiting the Times rankings. "It wasn't a complete flop," she said.

However, plenty of bestselling authors go on book tours without their books being flagged by the New York Times for bulk sales, suggesting Jill Biden's book relied on bulk purchases to a degree that stood out.

The paper relies on a proprietary formula rather than raw sales totals, which is exactly the kind of opacity that invites suspicion when a book behaves this strangely. A Times spokesperson told The New York Post that "when The Times has reason to believe that sales of a book include a mix of organic and bulk sales, the book's best-seller ranking is accompanied by a dagger."

In other words, the paper knew something looked off and slapped a warning label on it rather than fixing the ranking itself.

Bulk orders can hijack a bestseller list that's supposed to measure genuine reader appetite rather than the buying power of whoever wants a title to look popular. When one buyer scoops up hundreds or thousands of copies in a single transaction, that stack of books doesn't reflect individual readers choosing to spend their own money. It reflects one entity writing one check, then distributing the copies elsewhere, often to people who might not have purchased the book otherwise.

Bestseller ranking gives a book cachet and credibility, generating press coverage, media bookings, and momentum that might never have materialized organically. While Jill Biden arguably didn't need such publicity to get media attention, a legitimate lack of interest in the book would have been humiliating for the Biden brand.

There is nothing illegal about this practice, and companies do it for employee gifts, and campaigns do it for rallies. In fact, politicians' gaming book sales is nothing new. Forbes reported in 2021 that at least six senators, including Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), appeared to use campaign donor money to buy their own books in bulk.

Biden's publisher, Gallery Books, for its part, is sticking to the victory-lap script. "Gallery is thrilled with our publication of Jill Biden's memoir 'View from the East Wing,' which has spent two weeks on the New York Times bestseller list," a spokesperson told The Post, adding that "sales have been driven across retailers with a launch that included national media coverage and in-conversation events at venues partnered with independent bookstores."

It is not known how much of an advance Jill Biden received for the memoir. Joe Biden reportedly received $10 million for his presidential memoir, which still lacks a release date.