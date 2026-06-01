Jill Biden's Memoir Tour Is Getting Trashed From The Left

Jill Biden has launched a book tour for her new memoir, View from the East Wing, in what appears to be an effort to salvage her husband's political legacy after his 2024 campaign collapsed following his disastrous debate with President Trump.

Instead, she's reopening a wound Democrats spent two years trying to let heal. Now, former aides, party operatives, and even friendly media figures are speaking out.

Last week, the former first lady sat down with CBS News correspondent Rita Braver and claimed that when she watched her husband onstage opposite Donald Trump during last year's debate, she feared the worst. "I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since, never," she told Braver. "I mean, as I watched it, I thought, 'Oh my god, he's having a stroke. And it scared me to death.'"

NEW: Former First Lady Jill Biden says she thought her husband was having a stroke during his 2024 debate against Donald Trump.



Jill famously boasted on stage with Joe Biden after the debate about how he did "such a great job."



"I thought, 'Oh my God, he's having a stroke,' and... pic.twitter.com/wfYBoIpxWx - Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2026

However, many are pointing out that after the debate, she praised his performance. That contradiction now defines her memoir rollout, and virtually nobody on the left is happy about revisiting it.

"It feels unfair, essentially, at this point, to the party, that if you want to cement any piece of your husband's legacy, let people move on from this and win some more elections, and then they can point to things and say, like, we're building on the successes that we saw under the Biden administration," Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov said on Fox News last week.

🔥NEW: @greggutfeld *TORCHES* Jessica Tarlov after she complains Jill Biden hurting Dems by reminding Americans about Biden's decline



"You guys used him as a Trojan horse - and now you're paying for it. He was an old empty white male you foisted on the American public to trick... pic.twitter.com/hHdsvwm6pE - Jason Cohen (@JasonJournoDC) May 28, 2026

"I appreciate that we now get to see at least some version of a truth that she's putting out there," CNN's Abby Phillip said last week, "because I think, yeah, the conversation should be had about the deceptiveness that was behind this. Like that's the conversation that I think ought to be had. The autopsy that the Democrats did didn't delve into that, but it should. What kind of political system covers that up? And makes it OK to lie to people about what everybody knows is true?"

CNN's Abby Phillips slams Democrats for lying about Joe Biden's cognitive problems.



"What kind of political system covers that up? And makes it okay to lie to people about what everybody knows is true?" pic.twitter.com/EH5XILtQ9f - Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions (@jeffcharlesjr) May 28, 2026

On The Today Show on Monday, host Craig Melvin also didn't accept her story at face value. He walked Jill through the gap between her private fear and her public assurances in the days that followed the debate, asking how she squares thinking Joe may have had a stroke with what she was telling the country afterward.

"I'm his wife," she replied. "I'm not going to get out on the stage there and say, Joe, you really screwed that up," she said. "I had to support him. I couldn't come out and, I mean, really, publicly, say, Joe, you did a terrible job in a debate?"

"That's a pretty low bar," Melvin pointed out.

But it's not just media pundits criticizing Jill Biden. Several Biden aides are furious about what Jill Biden has done with her memoir.

One former Biden official told Axios, "I just wish they would give some more time and space and let people move on. It all feels so disingenuous." Another drew a direct line to the broader pattern of the post-election blame tour, telling the outlet, "The throughline between her book and Harris's is that they blame everyone but themselves for the loss."

Another former senior Biden official was even more blunt about the collateral damage.

"President Biden actually has a legacy that is impactful and should be celebrated at some point - getting us through the pandemic and passing life-changing bills," the official said. "Why does he keep stepping on it himself?"

The sharpest indictment came from a former campaign aide who saw the whole thing from the inside. "It's just so selfish," they said. "The Bidens preached selflessness and service above all - and every decision they've made since he decided to run for reelection has been about themselves. It's also ironic - the only people undermining President Biden's legacy are the people closest to him."

On Fox News, Democratic operative Melissa DeRosa recounted how the Democratic Party treated those who raised questions about Biden's cognitive decline. They were accused of disloyalty and of handing the election to Trump. "We were told not to believe our lying eyes," she said. Then came the kicker: "So a lot of Democrats privately are saying, you know what, Lady Macbeth, exit stage right. We don't want to hear it anymore." DeRosa also noted that just days after the debate, Jill Biden appeared on the cover of Vogue with the line "we will decide our future," hardly the posture of a woman privately convinced her husband had just suffered a neurological event.

Former Jill Biden spokesman Michael LaRosa was quite candid about what he thinks Jill's book tour is actually trying to accomplish. "They're trying to change the tape in people's minds about who she is," LaRosa said. "That's why she's sort of changing her tune a little bit about her reaction in real time. She wants to say, 'Oh no, my reaction was just as concerning and was just as severe as everyone at home. I was shocked.'"

Jill Biden set out to rewrite history, but she's only managed to reopen the chapter Democrats most want to forget. Even her own party's operatives, aides, and media allies aren't buying the revised narrative, and the backlash makes clear that her book tour hasn't salvaged Joe Biden's legacy. It's torched what little was left of it.