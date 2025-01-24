Jim Acosta Absent From New CNN Program Schedule

Authored by Eric Lendrum via American Greatness,

On Thursday, the newly-announced program lineup for CNN noticeably did not include at least one prominent figure on the network: Anchor Jim Acosta.

As Fox News reports, the 10 AM slot previously occupied by Acosta’s show is now being replaced with “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown.”

While CNN has changed its scheduling several times in the last few years, this marks the first time that Acosta’s name has not been included.

“We are in active discussions with Jim about a new time slot and will have more information to share soon,” a CNN spokesman said in a statement.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Jake Tapper has been moved to a two-hour show from 5-7 PM. The primetime lineup from 8-11 PM remains unchanged, headlined by Anderson Cooper, Kaitlan Collins, and Abby Phillip, respectively.

Last week, it was first reported that Acosta may have been moved from his one-hour weekly show to a two-hour show that airs at midnight, in a move apparently pitched by CNN CEO Mark Thompson.

“Acosta is a talented broadcaster who could handle any slot on the network,” an anonymous CNN staffer said to Fox. “The midnight thing is shocking, but it is what it is.”

Acosta gained notoriety as CNN’s White House Correspondent during the first Trump Administration. He repeatedly asked loaded, combative questions of President Trump, with tensions peaking during a briefing where Acosta got into a brief physical confrontation with a female White House intern. Acosta’s White House press credentials were briefly revoked following the incident.

The absence of Acosta from the line-up comes just days after he was pwned by Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.

“This is this is not Fox, congressman. You can’t just spin a tale and pull the wool over people’s eyes. This is CNN,” Acosta said.

“This is the news. We are asking you to come on and tell the truth.”

Burchett shot back, “And that’s why more people are watching the Cartoon Network and SpongeBob reruns right now.”

Acosta blurted out, “That’s not the case at all!” — but CNN’s post-election coverage got crushed by networks including Food Network and the Hallmark Channel, Fox News reported in December 2024.

OUCH. @TimBurchett absolutely bodies CNN's Jim Acosta as the network losing to Spongebob reruns....



Acosta: "This is this is not Fox, congressman. You can't just spin a tale and pull the wool over people's eyes. This is CNN. This is the news. We are asking you to come on and… pic.twitter.com/AUfWPwPH49 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 22, 2025

CNN’s lineup change comes shortly after an announcement that the network plans to lay off at least 6% of its workforce, which will result in hundreds of jobs being slashed.