Jim Quinn: Burning Books In A Brave New 1984 World, Part 2

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

In Part 1 of this article, I explored how Huxley, Orwell, and Bradbury foretold the use of technology by totalitarians to subjugate and control the masses. Now we move on to a currently hot topic – censorship.

“Great is truth, but still greater, from a practical point of view, is silence about truth.” ― Aldous Huxley, Brave New World

Censorship

“There was always a minority afraid of something, and a great majority afraid of the dark, afraid of the future, afraid of the past, afraid of the present, afraid of themselves and shadows of themselves” ― Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451

“There is more than one way to burn a book. And the world is full of people run­ning about with lit matches.” – Ray Bradbury

The primary theme of Fahrenheit 451 is censorship. In Bradbury’s dystopia, burning books was the principal method of censorship, directed by the government, but generally supported by the masses. A form of self-censorship developed, as the dullards, intellectually lazy, and willfully ignorant, preferred books to be burned so they felt that would put them on a level playing field with the critical thinkers and intellectually curious minded.

It always comes back to the government doing everything in their power to keep the masses apathetic, ill-informed, entertained, and distracted, to ensure their continued control over society. Bradbury believed the masses would go along with censorship because they already had television, radio, and fast cars, with vacuous programming, loud music, and unceasing advertising creating over-stimulation and distraction for the populace. They were too distracted to read a book, learn, think critically, or question the authorities.

Bradbury doesn’t have much faith in either government or the people they rule. His view of humanity in general was not positive in the early 1950s. Imagine what he would think of American society seventy years later. The hostility towards books in Fahrenheit 451 for many was based on envy. The lazy, willfully ignorant masses didn’t want to feel intellectually inferior to those who wanted to read books, learn, inquire, think, and question the government narrative.

Seeing your neighbor’s books burned gave a warped sense of satisfaction to the intentionally ignorant. When your government wants to keep you ignorant to better control you and you choose ignorance because it’s easier to not think, you’ve achieved dystopian perfection. Thinking is hard. Watching a screen is easy.

The 1930’s and 1940’s saw the height of book burnings, with Goebbels and the Nazis burning books contrary to their ideology in the early 1930s, and then the counter book burnings of Nazi literature after 1945. It spread to the U.S., with the Karens of their day burning textbooks and literature they didn’t agree with. There will always be an authoritarian-minded segment of the population who seek power to decide what you should read or see. They do not believe freedom of speech as defined in the Constitution should be available to those they disagree with.

“I wasn’t worried about freedom, I was worried about people being turned into morons by TV…the moronic influence of popular culture through local TV news and the proliferation of giant screens and the bombardment of factoids.” – Ray Bradbury

Censorship is the cudgel they utilize to keep you from making up your own mind about ideas, historical events, opinions, and facts. If you don’t want the masses to know the truth, don’t let them see both sides of issues, keep them distracted by technology, and overload their brains with meaningless drivel. Bradbury’s dystopian fears have come to fruition, seventy years later. We are now a nation of low IQ sheep who “feel” smart because their overlords have lowered the bar so low, every dullard believes themselves to be smarter than Einstein, even though they can’t subtract 57 cents from $1.00 in their head. Generations have been indoctrinated to feel rather than think. They don’t even know what thinking means.

“If you don’t want a man unhappy politically, don’t give him two sides to a question to worry him; give him one. Better yet, give him none. Let him forget there is such a thing as war. If the government is inefficient, top-heavy, and tax-mad, better it be all those than that people worry over it. Peace, Montag. Give the people contests they win by remembering the words to more popular songs or the names of state capitals or how much corn Iowa grew last year. Cram them full of noncombustible data, chock them so damned full of ‘facts’ they feel stuffed, but absolutely ‘brilliant’ with information. Then they’ll feel they’re thinking, they’ll get a sense of motion without moving. And they’ll be happy, because facts of that sort don’t change.” ― Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451

One of Bradbury’s real pet peeves was special interest groups and minorities censoring books that offended them because they felt their group was either portrayed unfairly or not portrayed at all. In particular he regularly received complaint letters regarding his portrayal of female or black characters in his novels. Essentially every special interest group wants to be portrayed in a positive manner and will use all means necessary to censor portrayals they don’t like, including book burning and invoking hostility towards the author.

Rather than make a cogent argument counter to a portrayal in a book, they scream at the top of their lungs and throw a temper tantrum. And this was fifty years before the introduction of social media platforms, where censorship has become an art form, and online temper tantrums by the easily offended have been aided and abetted by your government and their social media co-conspirators. Cancel culture is a cancerous tumor on our society and must be eradicated before it kills us.

The depth and breadth of censorship in our world today far surpasses any dystopian visions Bradbury could conceptualize in Fahrenheit 451. The book burning firemen couldn’t hold a candle to what Twitter, Facebook, Google, Youtube, and the legacy regime media have done since the start of this century. We are now in the Woke Age of Censorship, where the outrage of the day results in mass censorship by the masters of deception and deceit. Even though censorship was used extensively during WWI and WW2 by governments trying to cover-up military defeats, I believe the modern Age of Censorship began with the assassination of John F. Kennedy by elements within the U.S. Deep State.

The CIA could not allow the truth to be told, so the feckless Warren Commission produced a fake report about the lone gunman and if anyone questioned the official narrative, the CIA created a derogatory term to silence them – conspiracy theorist. As we know, this term is screeched by the regime media and their brain-dead acolytes on a daily basis in order to shut the rest of us up. One problem for these mouthpieces for the Deep State – virtually every conspiracy theory has been validated and proven true over the last several years.

As we saw during the Vietnam War, censorship wasn’t quite as efficient as today. They were successfully able to pull off the Gulf of Tonkin false flag without the press uncovering the truth and the media went along with the narrative we were winning in the early years. But there were still some journalists with integrity in the 1960s like Seymour Hersh who refused to be censored. Even the networks started showing videos of the death and devastation.

The entire war, based on lies, unraveled, brought down a president, and created turmoil and violence in the streets of America. The Deep State got slightly more sophisticated with 9/11 and the Iraq wars. As with JFK’s assassination, the government entities who would be implicated used a commission to cover-up their failures and lies regarding the 9/11 attacks. The no longer independent legacy media mouthed the official narrative and called all the independent journalists who revealed uncomfortable truths, conspiracy theorists.

“Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.” ― George Orwell, 1984

The mainstream media was tightly censored during the Iraq wars and willingly censored themselves in order to have continued access to military command. The real turning point for censorship and surveillance occurred with the passage of the totalitarian manifesto – The Patriot Act. This despotic legislation, pre-written and waiting for the opportunity to be unleashed upon America by Cheney and his neo-con co-conspirators, created a surveillance/censorship state that has grown to such a Constitution crushing size, it has effectively stripped citizens of all their rights.

The regime media is all in on enforcing the dictates of their censorship masters. With only six media conglomerates controlling 90% of the news dissemination, the corporate fascist censorship machine was easy to roll out. The masses are easily manipulated through propaganda, censorship of non-governmental approved narratives (aka the truth), and the exact same messaging by all six state approved narrative machines.

With the legacy regime media no longer interested in the truth, journalist hacks acting as mouthpieces for the Deep State narrative, and profits as their sole motivation, it has fallen to independent journalists, bloggers, and insiders with a conscience and integrity to uncover the truth and act as the sunlight and disinfectant on this vile diseased pustule, disguised as our government. The government loves to declare war on something in order to implement censorship protocols regarding their invented enemy, whether it be drugs, terrorism, Iraq, Syria, covid, Russia, or climate change.

The Iraq war, instigated based on fictional WMD and false narratives about 9/11 involvement, was a censorship dream until two patriotic servicemen – Joe Darby and Bradley Manning – along with a true martyr on the altar of truth – Julian Assange – who has been illegally imprisoned for the last four years after spending seven years in the Ecuador embassy for daring to reveal the atrocities committed by the U.S., pulled back the curtain on their crimes. Darby revealed the torture photos from Abu Ghraib. Manning provided Assange with damaging videos and files, revealing the truth about the disastrous Iraq War.

Snowden’s revelations about the illegal mass surveillance program run by the NSA, under the cover of The Patriot Act, once again pulled back the curtain on the surveillance/censorship state, whose sole purpose is to maintain power and control by any means necessary. Assange, Manning, and Snowden did nothing more than reveal the criminality of the U.S. government and the Deep State actors pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Other patriots, like Seth Rich, who gave Assange Hillary’s emails during the 2016 election campaign revealing her criminality, was murdered in cold blood for defying the surveillance/censorship state. Your government and the shadowy figures constituting the invisible hand behind the scenes, demand censorship regarding their un-Constitutional treasonous acts. When an unelected ruling elite make it a crime to expose their crimes, any semblance of a government of the people, by the people, for the people has been abolished.

“We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power. Now you begin to understand me.” ― George Orwell, 1984

The censorship machine has entered hyper-speed overdrive since the election of Trump in 2016. You had Obama, Hillary, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, and dozens of other Deep State lackeys conspiring to bring down a duly elected president through the fake Russiagate conspiracy, concocted by them, propagandized by their state media organs, with all evidence of their treasonous conspiracy censored from the public because they controlled all the media outlets.

The MO of these treacherous villains is to stay on the attack, accusing their victims of the very crimes they are committing, while suppressing and censoring anyone trying to reveal the truth. Two impeachments, based on nothing but lies, and a stolen election through mail-in ballot fraud and rigged voting machines, wasn’t enough for the psychopaths running the show.

They took advantage of a naïve Trump on January 6, weaponizing a peaceful protest at the Capital by having agent provocateurs from the FBI create the “armed insurrection” in which no one was armed except the government plants. Pelosi, along with Wray and his FBI cohorts, planned and executed a fake insurrection, entrapping hundreds of honest citizens and imprisoning them for years on false charges. At the same time they suppressed and censored thousands of hours of videotape which would reveal the dozens of FBI plants instigating the entire “attack on democracy”.

The censorship about Hunter Biden’s laptop, tens of millions in bribes paid to Hunter and “The Big Guy”, Hunter’s drug, gun and pedophilia crimes, and Biden crime family influence peddling across the globe, constituted real election interference in 2020. Other than the NY Post and Tucker Carlsson, the entire regime media complex censored the story, in particular the social media thought police – Twitter, Facebook and Google. Silence about the truth is the easiest form of censorship.

Silence about the truth wasn’t going to cut it when it came to the greatest hoax in the history of mankind. As the initial test of whether their Great Reset plan could be sold to the masses through fear, threats, intimidation and narrative control, Schwab, Gates, Fauci, Tedros, and the rest of their Davos psychopath acolytes weaponized the annual flu by giving it a scary name, creating a multi-billion-dollar marketing campaign of fear, coercion, and peer pressure, and worked hand in hand with Big Pharma, Big Media, and the Silicon Valley social media tyrants to enrich themselves and censor anyone daring to question the approved narrative.

This is when soft censorship devolved into proactive, destructive, deadly, demonetization censorship. The censorship conducted by Fauci, Biden, the regime media, the Sickcare complex, Twitter, Facebook, Google, and Big Pharma bought off academics, resulted in the deaths of millions. They sacrificed the lives of millions on the altar of ungodly gene therapy profits, a life destroying lockdown to test the limits of what the ignorant masses would accept, and shredding the last vestiges of our rapidly perishing Constitution.

They knew masks didn’t work. They knew social distancing didn’t work. They knew ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were tremendously effective, safe, and cheap treatments for covid. They knew their emergency use authorization and hundreds of billions in profits were at risk if they did not censor doctors, studies, and truth telling journalists who dared to provide factual evidence of those treatments working tremendously well in combating the symptoms of covid (aka the flu). Instead, they sentenced victims to death with Fauci’s remdesivir and putting them on vents.

Allowing these treatments, along with natural immunity, and no lockdowns would have seen the entire episode end within a year, with minimal long-term impact. They knew their experimental gene therapy, sold as a safe and effective vaccine, was dangerous and ineffective. Big Pharma censored their own clinical trial data, and the FDA used some Orwellian doublespeak to change the decades old definition of vaccine, because the covid “vaccines” didn’t keep you from catching it, spreading it, or dying from it. Ironically, Google still does their darndest to keep the graphic below hidden from view, while promoting the pro-vaccine narrative.

Based on the number of jabbed who are joining the disabled rolls, coming down with myocarditis, contracting turbo cancers, and generally dropping like flies, the powers that be will soon be re-defining “Died Suddenly” to be only those dying from climate change and gas stoves. The censoring of Dr. Malone, Dr. McCullough, Dr. Korry, Alex Berenson, RFK Jr., Ed Dowd, and hundreds of other truth-telling medical experts and journalists by social media corporations, in conspiracy with the White House and Fauci, was and still is a crime, violating the First Amendment of the Constitution.

But we all know Biden and his handlers care naught about the Constitution. They violate it on a daily basis. Ed Dowd has been a lonely strident voice in the wilderness during the entire plandemic and continues to present factual proof regarding the disastrous ongoing impact of the Pfizer and Moderna jabs. His only platforms have been the alt-media, his own website, and since Musk took over, Twitter.

The regime media continues to create a veil of censorship around the six sigma increases in youth mortality, disability claims among working age adults, and the skyrocketing occurrence of cardiovascular disease, cancers, and fertility issues among normally healthy individuals. The façade continues to crumble as actuarial data cannot be fudged. Life insurance companies know exactly how many 25- to 44-year-olds will die within a given year. Covid killed very few 25- to 44-year-olds. It killed those over 80 and the morbidly obese.

The vaxx was so safe and effective it resulted in 80% more deaths than expected among the young. You will never see this data presented in the mainstream press. If this data about vaccines killing and injuring people or proof ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine saved lives makes it into the mainstream, it is decried as conspiracy theories and “fact checkers” declare the data false. Just google any of these terms and the first 50 articles will claim they are falsehoods. Controlling search engines is a censor’s dream.

The censorship clown show arrived in the swamp last week with hearings reminiscent of the McCarthy era in the 1950s. Instead of trying to root out communists, the brain dead, low IQ, virtue signaling doofuses in the Democrat party attempted to discredit an honest truth telling man who has already had his father and uncle murdered by his government. RFK Jr.’s intelligence, guile and combativeness made the weasels and whiners shriek in agony as he destroyed their attempts to discredit the First Amendment.

The Democrats acted like shrill three-year-olds, attempting to smear and defame a good man. The American people saw who the totalitarian censorship police are and who defends their right to say and write anything they choose. The lines have been clearly drawn, with those supporting authoritarian measures to shut you up, lock you down, and censor information contrary to their narrative, versus those of us who believe there should be absolute freedom of speech with no restrictions or government control.

In a perfectly ironic twist of cognitive dissonance, the Democrat leadership attempted to censor RFK Jr. at a censorship hearing and after failing to censor him, proceeded to make a mockery of the hearing by first saying no censorship took place and eventually arguing censorship was a good thing. The NYT did its patriotic duty as the mouthpiece for the censorship regime, saying it was appropriate for the federal government to seek to tamp down the spread of falsehoods. There are no journalists with integrity and impartiality left working in the legacy media domain. The only truthful reporting can be found on Substack and several blogs by the likes of Greenwald, Taibbi, Berenson, Hersh, Kirsch, Malone, and a few dozen others.

“A really efficient totalitarian state would be one in which the all-powerful executive of political bosses and their army of managers control a population of slaves who do not have to be coerced, because they love their servitude.” ― Aldous Huxley, Brave New World

Huxley essentially believed a totalitarian state had no need to act forcefully in censoring thought. All it needed to do was use technology, conditioning, and drugs to keep the masses distracted, entertained, thoughtless, and sedated. They would willingly forfeit their liberties and freedoms for government protection and stability. There would be no need for overt censorship when the docile sheep-like masses willingly censored themselves.

Conditioning from birth and copious doses of Soma produced a population who would never consider rebelling. These methods are utilized by our current totalitarian state, as government schools act as indoctrination centers and most of the population is either taking government approved drugs or “illegal” pharmaceuticals with a wink-wink from the authorities, who encourage homeless tent cities of drugged out zombies in every urban setting in America.

Ironically, Brave New World has been one of the most censored and banned novels in history. Published in 1931 when the suffragette Karens of the day were busy enforcing prohibition, school boards were aghast at the mention of drugs and casual sex, missing the point of the novel entirely. It was banned all across pious America. The soft censorship theme of this novel contrasts greatly with Orwell’s dark vision of a brutal authoritarian surveillance/censorship state.

“So long as they (the Proles) continued to work and breed, their other activities were without importance. Left to themselves, like cattle turned loose upon the plains of Argentina, they had reverted to a style of life that appeared to be natural to them, a sort of ancestral pattern…Heavy physical work, the care of home and children, petty quarrels with neighbors, films, football, beer and above all, gambling filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult.” ― George Orwell, 1984

Orwell actually had a pretty similar take on how the masses (aka Proles) were kept under control by bread and circuses, but the threat of being imprisoned and tortured for wrong thought was always front and center, with Big Brother monitoring their every word and action. Huxley’s soft censorship of loving your servitude devolved into working so hard you are too tired to do anything other than watch movies, drink, gamble, and root for your football team.

The Proles would be too tired and distracted to rebel. The real censorship in Orwell’s 1984 involved controlling every piece of information, rewriting the content of newspapers and history books, and manipulating language to suit the needs of the Party. Enemies were created and adjusted as needed. The citizens were perfectly willing to believe whatever the Party told them. By controlling the present, the Party was able to engineer the past. By manipulating the past, the Party was able to justify its treacherous actions in the present.

We’ve now reached a tipping point, where the majority thinks the minority should be censored and punished for thoughtcrime. The First Amendment is meaningless and inconvenient for those wielding the power in this country. The recent PEW poll about censoring “false” information produced truly disturbing results and opens the door to a dystopian future of the Deep State (aka Big Brother) censoring and manipulating all information we receive, while throwing dissenters and purveyors of contrary opinions into the gulag. This poll proves that government school indoctrination and endless propaganda messaging can sway the ignorant masses to believe provable falsities.

The government, regime media, and social media did restrict people from seeing what the ruling elite decided was “false information”, about Russiagate, Wuhan lab leak, Hunter Biden’s laptop, election fraud, effectiveness of ivermectin & hydroxychloroquine, ineffectiveness of masks, useless & dangerous covid vaccines, and what really happened on January 6. The one problem with restricting access to this information was the “false information” was entirely true. Every conspiracy theory has proven to be right. There can be no restrictions on anyone’s speech for whatever reason. Censorship is a tool of totalitarians.

The relentless march towards our own totalitarian dystopia is being built on a foundation of surveillance and censorship, enforced by unelected traitorous Deep State sycophants, unregulated rogue government agencies, and shadowy globalist billionaires. Whether this is part of the Great Reset plan to usher in a New World Order or just criminal degenerates raping and pillaging the last vestiges of a dying empire, the end result is we will own nothing, be happy (or else), live in our 15 minute gulag cities, eat lab grown meat with a side of crickets, fight off Gates’ GMO mosquitos, tool around in our solar powered scooters, while the government dims the sun, and their annual plandemic knocks off another few million.

Bradbury, Huxley, and Orwell warned us, but we failed to heed their call. The consequences could be fatal to our once great republic. Everything the masses believe is false. They aren’t even conscious of the lies, so they will never rebel. The CIA and their cohorts have accomplished their goal.

“Until they become conscious they will never rebel, and until after they have rebelled they cannot become conscious.” ― George Orwell, 1984

“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” – William Casey, former director of the CIA, upon being asked what the goal of the agency was (in 1981).

In Part 3 of this article I will try to wrap up how the totalitarian measures, state control, and how truth, happiness, and materialism in those dystopian novels will play into our dark future.