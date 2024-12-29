Jimmy Carter, 39th US President, Dead At 100

The Washington Post reports that the 39th US president, Jimmy Carter, passed away on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia.

James E. Carter III, the son of the former president, confirmed that his father passed away earlier today at the age of 100.

He was the oldest living US president in history. Although his son confirmed the death, he did not provide an immediate cause.

Here's more from WaPo:

In a statement in February 2023, the Carter Center said the former president, after a series of hospital stays, would stop further medical treatment and spend his remaining time at home under hospice care. He had been treated in recent years for an aggressive form of melanoma skin cancer, with tumors that spread to his liver and brain.

He was predeceased by his wife, Rosalynn Carter, who died in November 2023 at 96. He is survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Carter entered politics in the 1960s as a Democrat at the state level. By the 1970s, he had been elected governor of Georgia. He served as US president for one term, from 1977 to 1981.

WaPo noted, "When Mr. Carter left Washington in January 1981, he was widely regarded as a mediocre president, if not an outright failure," adding, "The list of what had gone wrong during his presidency, not all of it his fault, was long. It was a time of economic distress, with a stagnant economy and stubbornly high unemployment and inflation."

Carter became the oldest living US president following the death of George H. W. Bush in late 2018 at the age of 94. In recent years, he maintained a low profile due to the Covid pandemic and had been in hospice care for over a year.

The non-profit 'Carter Center' also confirmed the passing of the former president:

Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States and winner of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family. He was 100, the longest-lived president in U.S. history. President Carter is survived by his children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosalynn, and one grandchild. "My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love," said Chip Carter, the former president's son. "My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs." There will be public observances in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., followed by a private interment in Plains, Georgia. The final arrangements for President Carter's state funeral, including all public events and motorcade routes, are still pending.

