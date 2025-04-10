Jobless Claims Keep Rising In 'Deep TriState' Region As DOGE Impact Accelerates

Another week, another solid jobless claims print, seemingly crushing the Paul Revere-ish cries of "a recession is coming" from the Left and the legacy media.

223k Americans filed for jobless benefits for the first time last week - a number that has basically been flat (near multi-decade lows) for the last four years...

Last week's break above 1.9 million Americans continuing to take jobless benefits was revised back down and into the range it has been in for the last year or so...

Looking at the 'Deep Tristate' area, we see claims surged in Virginia...

...and Continuing jobless claims in the 'Deep TriState' region continue to rise...

Is DOGE's work finally starting to show?