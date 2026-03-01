Joe Biden Makes Insane Claim That He Reduced Illegal Immigration

It's time for a fact check. Former President Joe Biden is back after a year largely absent from the public eye, and he's just as incoherent as ever. Biden left the White House in disgrace after a dismal first term when his own party supplanted him as the primary candidate for the 2024 elections against Donald Trump.

His cognitive decline became obvious after his debate performance and questions remain if he was actually aware of the majority of his own executive orders and pardons, or if these were signed illegally by one of his staff with an autopen. Furthermore, he left the nation is a state of complete chaos, but in a recent speech at a South Carolina Democratic Party event in Columbia, he claims he actually did a bang-up job.

Biden took to the podium, slurring and stuttering, but did manage to rewrite history when he argued that:

"Despite the fact that Covid drove migration to record levels all around the world, the day I left office, border crossings in the United States were lower than the day that I entered the office I inherited from Trump. That’s just a fact.”

Biden also asserted that he left Trump with the "strongest economy in the world" when he exited office. Truly, a mind boggling version of events.

It should be noted that it's highly unlikely that Joe wrote these statements himself or that he is fully aware of what he is saying (like most of his presidency). However, if this is the DNC's fantastical historical revision then it needs to be addressed.

As soon as Joe Biden was "elected" in November of 2020, illegal immigration began to surge. With Trump on the way out the signal had been sent to begin flooding the southern border. Efforts among globalist NGOs and the UN to fund and equip migrant caravans started well in advance of the election. Once in office, the Biden Administration oversaw the worst immigrant invasion in US history.

Apprehensions, catch and release, amnesty claims and unchecked crossings skyrocketed.

Biden certainly did not leave office with less illegal immigration than when he entered. His claim that crossings were in decline at the end of his term is technically true, but this was not because of any policy his administration enforced. It was, in fact, the state of Texas and their "Operation Lone Star" designed to lock down their vast border. This project resulted in a 74% decline in crossings in 2024.

Measures included cargo containers and razor wire as deterrents to illegal migrants, as well as increased border patrols. The Democrats consistently interfered in these efforts, using a temporary Supreme Court ruling to justify tearing down razor wire and actively allow migrants to pass in direct violation of the constitutional mandate to protect US states from foreign invasion.

The argument that the pandemic triggered the border surge is nonsensical. Covid restrictions under Trump that ended asylum claims (Title 42) initially slowed the already low crossing numbers to a crawl. The explosion in crossings occurred after Biden's election.

Almost immediately upon Biden's exit and Trump's return, a handful of policy changes resulted in a 95% drop in illegal border crossing. Not only that, but migrant camps in Mexican towns just across the southern border disappeared. Meaning, all the Democrat claims that these migrants were "fleeing poverty, war and persecution" were completely fabricated. If that had been true, then the migrants would have stayed at the border because they would have had nowhere else to go.

The shut down of the Democrat's CBP One mobile application (which streamlined asylum claims) was the final nail in the coffin for their immigration agenda. Illegal crossings are now at lows not seen since 1970, and a new border wall was not even necessary.

Sadly, the US is still dealing with the aftermath of Democrat control and the migrant invasion. An estimated 10 million illegals entered the country on Biden's watch, adding to already high numbers of illegals over the course of the past 20 years. Democrats continue to misrepresent the history of these events, just as they continue to obstruct any attempts to deport the foreigners they allowed in.