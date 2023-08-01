Joe Biden Met With Moscow Mayor's Wife Before $3.5 Million Wire To Hunter: Devon Archer

While former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer spills the beans about Burisma, Joe, and the Biden family dealings, the Daily Mail revealed on Monday that Hunter Biden's real estate firm received a $40 million investment from a Russian oligarch, Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of the former mayor of Moscow.

Baturina also wired $3.5 million to a Hunter-linked company, in what her brother, Viktor Baturin, tells the Daily Mail was "a payment to enter the American market."

And which, as Devon Archer testified on Monday, kept her off the sanctions list.

DailyMail.com can now reveal that Hunter's financial relationship with Baturina was far more extensive, with her firm investing $40million in a real estate venture by Hunter's company Rosemont Realty. In 2012 Hunter's firm had a $69.7million plan to invest in 2.15million sq ft of office space in seven US cities. Documents outlining the plan said the money came from a mix of investors, including $40million from Inteco Management AG, a Swiss company owned by Baturina. The Inteco group is a plastics and construction behemoth that made Baturina the richest woman in Russia at the time. She has a current net worth of $1.4billion according to Forbes. -Daily Mail

Baturina wired the $3.5 million on February 14, 2014, when Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States. The wires were made in a series of payments to Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC, for "Consultancy Agreement DD12.02.2014."

The deal had been negotiated in 2012. In 2016, Baturina established a US office to oversee her US investments, and in 2016 she invested $10 million in commercial buildings near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The payments were flagged in suspicious activity reports filed with the US Treasury Department.

Hunter's lawyer, George Mesires (not the bong guy) has previously denied that the money went to Hunter.

"Hunter Biden had no interest in and was not a co-founder of Rosemont Seneca Thornton, so the claim that he was paid $3.5 million is false," he told CNN in September 2020.

The emails came to the Daily Mail via the anti-corruption group, the Kazakhstani Initiative on Asset Recovery.

Now, we find from Devon Archer that Joe Biden met with Baturina in Georgetown before the $40 million investment, after which she was left off the Biden administration's sanctions list.

LAST YEAR: Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say why Biden didn't sanction Russian billionaire Elena Baturina — nor if Biden met with her in Georgetown while he was VP.



Today, Hunter's former business partner testified that meeting did, in fact, happen.

More:

8) The Biden Administration's public sanctions list for Russian oligarchs does not contain Baturina.

And your daily reminder that Trump was impeached for simply asking about shady Biden family dealings.