Joe Biden Snagged Another $40K In 'Laundered' Chinese Money From Brother's CEFC Payment: Comer

Remember when Democrats insisted that Trump was compromised by Russia because of some alleged loan he had in the early 90's according to 'several sources with knowledge' (who never materialized)?

The same Democrats - and the same media, are of course dead silent over what's now grown to $240,000 in laundered Chinese that ended up in Joe Biden's pocket via his brother. We know, we know - huge shock.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee revealed that President Biden received $40,000 in Chinese funds which were "laundered" through his brother, James Biden, in a "complicated financial transaction" marked as a 'loan,' which took place just weeks after Hunter Biden threatened the Chinese with his father's wrath in a July 30, 2017 text message to a CEFC China Energy employee.

The alleged 2017 transfer from first brother James Biden to the future president involves the same business deal in which Joe Biden was called the “big guy” and penciled in for a 10% cut — and would be the first proven instance of the commander-in-chief getting a piece of his family’s foreign income. ... The money ended up in Joe Biden’s bank account on Sept. 3, 2017, via a check labeled “loan repayment” from his younger brother, who partnered with Hunter in the venture. -NY Post

"Remember when Joe Biden told the American people that his son didn’t make money in China?" asked Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) in a video posted to X. "“Well, not only did he lie about his son Hunter making money in China, but it also turns out that $40,000 in laundered China money landed in Joe Biden’s bank account in the form of a personal check."

"Even if this $40,000 check was a loan repayment from James Biden, it still shows how Joe benefited from his family cashing in on his name — with money from China no less," Comer continued.

Bank records released this year by Comer show that CEFC — a since-defunct reputed cog in Beijing’s “Belt and Road” foreign influence campaign — paid Hunter and James Biden at least $6.1 million in 2017 and 2018 — about $1 million in March 2017 shortly after Biden left office as vice president and the remainder within 10 days of Hunter’s threat invoking his dad. A $5 million wire was sent on Aug. 8, 2017, to “Hudson West III, a joint venture established by Hunter Biden and CEFC associate Gongwen Dong,” a committee synopsis of the memo says. -NY Post

"That same day, Hudson West III sent $400,000 to Owasco, P.C., an entity owned and controlled by Hunter Biden. On August 14, 2017, Hunter Biden wired $150,000 to Lion Hall Group, a company owned by President Biden’s brother James and sister-in-law Sara Biden," the synopsis continues.

"On August 28, 2017, Sara Biden withdrew $50,000 in cash from Lion Hall Group. Later the same day, she deposited it into her and James Biden’s personal checking account. On September 3, 2017, Sara Biden cut a check to Joe Biden for $40,000 for a ‘loan repayment.'"

