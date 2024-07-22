print-icon
"Joe Biden's F**k You": Biden Megadonor Refuses To Fundraise For Kamala Harris

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jul 22, 2024 - 04:00 PM

While America digests the unprecedented social media resignation of Joe Biden from the 2024 race, megadonor John Morgan on Sunday announced that he will not fundraise for the Democrats if Kamala Harris is the nominee - and suggested that Biden's decision to endorse her 30 minutes after he announced he was pulling out was a "fuck you" to those who pushed him out.

(That of course assumes Biden knows he pulled out of the race and endorsed Harris.)

"If Trump World could pick anybody to run against, I think they pick her," Morgan told ABC News.

"You have to be enthusiastic or hoping for a political appointment to be asking friends for money. I am neither," he said in a follow-up post on X.

Morgan suggested that 'any combination' of: Joe Manchin, Andy Beshear, Gretchen Whitmer and Josh Shapiro would win, while "@MichelleObama wins in a landslide with any of these picks."

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio seconded Whitmer:

Meanwhile, what actually happened with the Biden resignation?

 

