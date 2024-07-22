"Joe Biden's F**k You": Biden Megadonor Refuses To Fundraise For Kamala Harris

While America digests the unprecedented social media resignation of Joe Biden from the 2024 race, megadonor John Morgan on Sunday announced that he will not fundraise for the Democrats if Kamala Harris is the nominee - and suggested that Biden's decision to endorse her 30 minutes after he announced he was pulling out was a "fuck you" to those who pushed him out.

Democrat megadonor John Morgan

(That of course assumes Biden knows he pulled out of the race and endorsed Harris.)

Joe Biden’s endorsement of Kamala is his fuck you to all who pushed him out.



Be careful what you wish for.@JoeNBC @maggieNYT @jmart @katierogers @maureendowd — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) July 21, 2024

"If Trump World could pick anybody to run against, I think they pick her," Morgan told ABC News.

"You have to be enthusiastic or hoping for a political appointment to be asking friends for money. I am neither," he said in a follow-up post on X.

You have to be enthusiastic or hoping for a political appointment to be asking friends for money. I am neither.



It's others turn now.



The donors holding the 90 million can release those funds in the morning.



It's all yours.



You can keep my million. And good luck. https://t.co/LugV4oSz92 — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) July 22, 2024

Morgan suggested that 'any combination' of: Joe Manchin, Andy Beshear, Gretchen Whitmer and Josh Shapiro would win, while "@MichelleObama wins in a landslide with any of these picks."

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio seconded Whitmer:

The best way to beat Trump? Team up @VP Kamala Harris and @GovWhitmer!

The heroic, selfless decision by @JoeBiden has given us the chance to nominate two leaders who will wipe the smirk off Donald Trump’s face and allow us to come roaring back. A Harris-Whitmer ticket is the… — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 22, 2024

Meanwhile, what actually happened with the Biden resignation?