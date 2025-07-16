Joe Rogan Ambushes Gavin Newsom Via Text With A COVID Question He Never Saw Coming

Via Vigilant Fox,

Joe Rogan just AMBUSHED Gavin Newsom with a single text that forced him to answer for California’s draconian COVID policies.

This conversation was a real test.

Newsom tried to recycle old COVID talking points.

But Shawn Ryan pushed back hard, telling Newsom to his face that he REGRETTED taking the vaccine.

Then Rogan’s question landed like a bomb: Who will be held accountable for mandating “unnecessary and ineffective” COVID vaccines for young children?

Watch Newsom squirm as he tries to defend lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and the damage those policies caused.

Governor Gavin Newsom didn’t get the friendly interview he might have expected when he joined The Shawn Ryan Show.

Instead, he found himself pressed on the very issues that have defined…and haunted…his political career.

Even before Covid came up, the conversation turned to one of the country’s most divisive topics: guns.

Ryan opened the exchange with a direct question:

“Do you think that everyday citizens carrying a gun reduces crime or increases crime?”

Newsom didn’t hesitate, delivering the argument he’s repeated for years.

“I think the evidence, the evidence suggests the opposite. It increases the likelihood of a gun death,” he said, insisting that states with stricter gun laws see fewer gun deaths.

“And you look at all the states with the most comprehensive gun safety reforms, they have lower gun death rates than states with weaker gun laws. And there’s a correlation there.”

“California is one of the lowest gun death rates in America. The highest murder rates in the county tend to be red states.”

Ryan wasn’t convinced. He brought up Chicago—a city with strict gun laws but among the nation’s leaders in shootings and homicides.

“Well, I thought Chicago was the number one?”

Newsom faltered.

“No…..well…..as cities you’ll have different experiences, but at state levels, gun safety from our perspective, saves lives,” he tried.

He insisted the data proved his point.

“We have the data to bear that out.”

But there’s a reason that argument often feels hollow.

California’s overall gun death rate might look better than the national average on paper, but its largest cities have become with violent crime rates that defy easy talking points.

For anyone paying attention to the crime waves in Los Angeles, Oakland, and San Francisco, it was hard not to see the disconnect.

But things really unraveled when the topic turned to Covid.

Newsom fell back on the lines he’d used for years, praising the vaccine rollout and claiming it kept hospitals from being overrun.

“I think it prevented the acuity of the symptoms and disease, and kept people out of the emergency rooms,” he said.

“And I think that’s universally accepted by 90% of objective, of….uh….experts.”

But Ryan wasn’t some media anchor nodding along. He fired back with his own experience—blunt and undeniable.

“Man, I don’t know—I wound up getting the vaccine. It’s one of the only f*cking things I regret,” he said.

“And then I got f*cking Covid like a couple weeks later.”

The exchange was devastating for Newsom.

He had no comeback, just the same stale claim that “experts agree.”

The governor looked and sounded exactly like the politician who forced mandates on millions while ignoring anyone who pushed back….even when their own experience told them the promises didn’t hold up.

It was the moment Newsom’s polished veneer cracked.

Watching him try to explain why people should trust the same messaging that had failed so many times was downright painful.

Then came the biggest blow of all…and it didn’t even come from Shawn Ryan.

Joe Rogan sent in a question by text, and Ryan read it out in full, leaving Newsom nowhere to run.

It was a reckoning for the Covid mafia and Newsom himself.

“Who will be held accountable for mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children, which were unnecessary and ineffective, and who will take responsibility for the unprecedented increases in myocarditis and cancer cases among them?”

Rogan added another direct shot:

“Second to that, do you feel any remorse for that draconian decision that was obviously heavily influenced by the pharmaceutical companies’ desire for maximum profit?”

Newsom visibly struggled.

He didn’t deny the mandates or defend the decision directly.

Instead, he started pointing fingers at Trump and Republican governors who also rolled out vaccines…without addressing his own responsibility at all.

It was humiliating.

For once, there was no crowd of supportive journalists to clean it up for him, no carefully crafted press release to smooth it over.

Just an unfiltered moment of accountability, and he had nothing to say other than trying to defend failed policies and Covid talking points.

The embarrassment didn’t ease when the conversation switched to talking about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his vaccine stance during Covid.

Newsom tried to paint himself as the adult in the room.

“And so I respect Bobby, but he really turned on me early and he flat out lied about some things,” he said.

Ryan immediately pressed him: “What did he lie about?”

Newsom didn’t have a clean answer:

“He lied about…..said, oh because Newsom got some, I got sick for two or three days and he said because of a vaccine and then he lied about what I had….”

“He weaponized it. He misled.”

It sounded shaky, and Ryan let the awkwardness hang there.

He was stuttering and squirming slightly.

Then, almost unbelievably, Newsom tried to claim credit for RFK Jr.’s entire MAHA platform.

It was absurd.

“And I’m by the way, Make America Healthy, that’s California,” he said.

“I’ve been leading that cause for decades.”

“There’s no governor……again….I’m…forgive me….that movement started in California.”

“I did the Skittles ban a couple years ago.”

It was the kind of moment that would be funny if it weren’t so revealing…..a politician trying to claim a candy ban as proof he’d pioneered the entire idea of one of the greatest movements in political history.

Watch the full conversation below: