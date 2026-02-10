Joe Rogan Reveals Details Of His Invite To Epstein Island

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Joe Rogan has come forward to explain his appearance in the latest Jeffrey Epstein file dump, emphasizing that he’s mentioned solely because he refused to meet the convicted sex offender.

Rogan’s rejection stands in stark contrast to the ongoing associations maintained by powerful figures like Reid Hoffman and Bill Gates, fueling demands for accountability amid congressional scrutiny.

The Department of Justice released over three million pages of Epstein-related documents on January 30, more than a month after a congressionally mandated December 2025 deadline. This massive dump stems from bipartisan pressure in Congress to uncover the full extent of Epstein’s elite network, including potential blackmail and influence operations.

Central to this is the House Oversight Committee’s investigation, led by Chairman James Comer. The probe aims to question high-profile individuals tied to Epstein, with depositions and potential public testimonies designed to expose any wrongdoing or cover-ups.

Comer has already secured agreements from Bill and Hillary Clinton to testify, and signaled that Gates is likely next, amid allegations of affairs, STDs, and deeper entanglements detailed in the files.

Epstein emailed Krauss: “I saw you did the Joe Rogan show, can you introduce me, I think he’s funny.”

Krauss responded: “I will reach out to Rogan. I think I have his email, or at least his producer’s email. He lives and works in L.A.”

But Rogan, after Googling Epstein, rejected the idea outright.

On his podcast, Rogan recounted: “I’m in the [Epstein] files for not going. One of my guests was trying to get me to meet him. I was like, ‘B*tch, are you high?!’”

He added that upon the approach, his response was: “What the f*ck are you talking about?”

Krauss then apologized to Epstein in an email: “Sorry about Rogan so far. He seems MORE TIMID than I would have thought.”

Rogan’s decision came years after Epstein’s 2008 plea deal for sex crimes, but before his 2019 arrest. A basic search revealed the red flags that apparently escaped—or were ignored by—many in Silicon Valley and beyond.

This integrity contrasts sharply with Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn co-founder and major Democrat donor. As we previously reported in our coverage of David Sacks’ exposé, Hoffman is mentioned over 2,600 times in the Epstein files.

The records show a multiyear relationship, with Hoffman visiting Epstein’s infamous island, New York townhouse, and New Mexico ranch. They conducted deals together and referred to each other as “very good friends.”

Sacks slammed The New York Times for downplaying Hoffman’s ties while targeting right-leaning tech figures like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel.

Similarly, Bill Gates faces mounting pressure. Comer confirmed Gates will likely be subpoenaed for questioning under oath, following revelations of emails alleging an affair and STD contracted via Epstein’s network. Gates’ spokesperson denies the claims, but the probe presses on.

Rogan’s story highlights how everyday diligence could have derailed Epstein’s web, yet partisan protections seemingly shielded left-leaning elites.

As the Oversight Committee’s work continues, these disclosures chip away at institutional rot, demanding equal justice regardless of political allegiance.

