Joe Rogan Urges Trump To Rebuild American Unity

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Podcast host Joe Rogan said he sees President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory as an opportunity to bridge divides and unite the country, urging Trump to avoid attacking his opponents and instead focus on being a unifying figure as he approaches his second term in the White House.

(Left) Joe Rogan in Jacksonville, Fla., on April 9, 2022. (Right) Former President Donald Trump in Flint, Mich., on Sept. 17, 2024. James Gilbert, Scott Olson/Getty Images

“This one is one of the first times ever where there’s a real chance to make real tangible change that’s gonna be for the good of everybody,” Rogan told guest Dave Smith on a Nov. 7 episode of his podcast.

“He’s got to unite people. He’s got to not attack the Left, not attack everybody. Let them all talk their [expletive], but unite,“ Rogan said. ”Now it’s time to unite everybody.”

Smith, a stand-up comedian and political commentator, agreed with Rogan, saying that Trump’s decisive victory—including winning the popular vote— gives him a “real mandate” to govern on behalf of all Americans.

Rogan, who endorsed Trump for president after interviewing him for three hours on his podcast, told Smith that Trump’s polarizing persona risks overshadowing important issues, comparing his approach to that of an insult comic whose career thrives of provocative statements and ridicule.

Trump, whose famous catchphrase as host of the hit reality TV show The Apprentice was “You’re fired!” and who’s known for giving his political opponents derisive nicknames, has been accused of seeking to exact vengeance on his foes after he assumes office. However, Trump has downplayed retribution talk, insisting he wants to bring the country together, a message he reiterated at an election watch party, when it became clear he would serve as the 47th commander-in-chief.

“Nothing will stop me from keeping my word to you, the people. We will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful and free again. And I’m asking every citizen all across our land to join me in this noble and righteous endeavor,” Trump told supporters and guests at the event in West Palm Beach, Florida, at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 6.

“It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us,“ Trump continued. ”It’s time to unite, and we’re going to try. We’re going to try. We have to try. And it’s going to happen. Success will bring us together.”

Trump expressed confidence that success would foster unity, as he said it did during his first term, and called for a collective focus on “putting America first” to address the country’s challenges.

Despite the country’s deep political polarization, polling shows that Americans share many core beliefs about what it means to be an American, including equal protection under the law, the right to privacy, and freedom of speech and religion.