Joe Rogan Warns Censorship Will Get Much Worse If Kamala Harris Wins

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Rogan has warned that if Kamala Harris gets into office the First Amendment will be at risk and online censorship will only get much worse.

Rogan pointed out that X and Rumble were the only remaining major platforms where true free speech was somewhat protected.

Asked by his guest, former Navy Seal Shawn Ryan, whether he’d faced any significant censorship on audio only streams, Rogan said that he hadn’t, despite Spotify removing 70 of his shows in 2022.

“Audio is like, they’re leaving that alone for now, I think it’s probably because it’s not as easily shared,” said Rogan, prompting Ryan to predict, “That’s what’s coming next.”

NEW: @joerogan warns that the First Amendment is in danger if Kamala Harris and Tim Walz win.



"I don't think it [censorship] turns around if Kamala Harris gets into office. I think they clamp down more."



"She openly discussed the need for the same rules to apply to Facebook and… pic.twitter.com/0gw4u0l5DI — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 27, 2024

“I don’t think it turns around if Kamala Harris gets into office, I think they clamp down more, I think the same stuff they tried to do with Twitter they’ll try to do with other things, they’ve already openly discussed it,” said Rogan.

In 2019, Kamala Harris demanded that Twitter shut down Donald Trump’s account, two years before the president was suspended following the January 6 riot.

“We’re talking about a private corporation, Twitter, that has terms of use, and as far as I’m concerned and I think most people would say, including members of Congress who he has threatened, that he has lost his privileges and it should be taken down,” Harris told Jake Tapper at the time.

Rogan also made reference to Harris’ running mate Tim Walz asserting that certain kinds of speech are not protected under the First Amendment.

Back in August, Walz claimed that there was, “No guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech, and especially around our democracy.”

“Tim Walz said that the First Amendment doesn’t apply to misinformation or hate speech, okay, well, it certainly does,” responded Rogan.

The podcast host said the entire point of the First Amendment was to allow unrestricted speech and then allow it to be corrected by someone else if it’s wrong.

Commenting on so-called “misinformation,” Rogan pointed out that, “So much of it turns out to be true, how about masks don’t work? You would get screamed at for ‘masks don’t work’ – well guess what? They don’t fucking work. They don’t work.”

Rogan highlighted how Dr. Anthony Fauci gave an interview at the start of the COVID pandemic telling Americans that masks were useless.

“There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask,” Fauci said in remarks made on March 8, 2020.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.