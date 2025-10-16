John Bolton Indicted Over Mishandling Of Classified Documents

The US Justice Department has charged former National Security adviser John Bolton for his handling of classified documents, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Bolton was indicted by a federal grand jury in Maryland, according to the report.

The indictment came hours after several news outlets reported that the indictment was imminent.

Bolton's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said his client did nothing inappropriate with classified records - however part of the criminal investigation into Bolton has focused on what resembled diary entries of private notes he made for himself on an AOL email account - which may have contained classified information.

He allegedly shared highly classified information with his wife and daughter, CNN is also reporting.

The FBI executed a search warrant on Bolton's Maryland home and Washington, DC office over the summer - during which agents seized multiple documents labeled "secret," "confidential," and "classified" - including some which mentioned weapons of mass destruction, according to court records.

