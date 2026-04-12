John Cleese Blasts BBC Over 'Whiteness' Claims; Pushes Back Against Islamist Tide In Britain

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

John Cleese has fired off a fresh round of unfiltered truth bombs, exposing the cultural erosion underway in the UK as mass immigration and Islamist influence accelerate.

The Monty Python star is zeroing in on the BBC’s latest woke assault and the realities of Islamist culture that open borders have imported.

Responding to a BBC claim that the UK education system “wasn’t built for black children” and was instead designed for “whiteness,” Cleese cut through the nonsense with characteristic clarity:

It was built for British children, because it was in Britain



At that time most British children were white



To claim that was some kind of racist conspiracy is insane



The BBC has a hidden agenda which is against the

beliefs of the majority of British people https://t.co/NFabZBHvHx — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) April 11, 2026

Cleese hit back: “It was built for British children, because it was in Britain. At that time most British children were white. To claim that was some kind of racist conspiracy is insane.”

He added, “The BBC has a hidden agenda which is against the beliefs of the majority of British people.”

No pandering to identity politics. Just facts about a nation educating its own people—before decades of mass immigration turned basic institutions into battlegrounds for grievance narratives.

Cleese’s comments come fresh off demanding a new election over the epidemic of crimes against churches—more than 10 every single day—continues his stand against the forces dismantling British identity.

Cleese slammed Prime Minister Keir Starmer for becoming “so dependent on Muslim votes that he now does not even pretend to be evenhanded,” highlighting how unchecked migration has left historic Christian sites vulnerable while authorities prioritize other communities.

Cleese didn’t stop there in his latest tirade. He highlighted a video of an Islamic figure blaming victims for failing to control the emotions of the faithful, posting “This sage is proposing that as his followers are incapable of controlling their emotions, their victims should be the ones blamed and punished.”

This sage is proposing that as his followers are incapable of controlling their emotions, their victims should be the ones blamed and punished



Much of Islamic teaching consists of the glorification of the male ego, and the encouragement of its worst

manifestations https://t.co/fplFQhtSZX — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) April 11, 2026

“Much of Islamic teaching consists of the glorification of the male ego, and the encouragement of its worst manifestations,” he continued.

This comes as Britain grapples with grooming scandals, parallel societies, and demands that native women and girls alter their behavior to accommodate imported cultural norms—while authorities look the other way.

No hedging. No virtue-signaling. Just acknowledgment that importing millions who reject British values creates the exact fractures politicians now pretend to solve with more surveillance and speech codes.

Cleese also dismantled London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s warning about a “dark blizzard of disinformation” online. ():

If you have a culture whose holy book forbids compromise, you will have division



It's inevitable.



So divisiveness should not be blamed on media companies



It's the result of the REALITY created by the refusal to compromise



Ooh ! I Thet's the door bell. Speech police, I suppose https://t.co/Kc9rZdJ90y — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) April 11, 2026

The sarcasm lands because the pattern is unmistakable: mass Islamic immigration brings incompatible ideologies that refuse integration, then critics of the resulting chaos are labeled the problem. Khan and the establishment deflect blame onto social media while churches burn and British streets fill with calls for Sharia.

Britain’s historic identity—rooted in Christian values, free speech, and majority rule—is under sustained pressure from open borders policies and the cultural Marxism that cheers it on.

The BBC, Khan, and the Labour government aren’t protecting Britain. They’re managing its transformation, all while criminalizing dissent. The likes of Cleese, who has commented on British society for decades, see where this is heading and are refusing to play along, reminding the public that reality doesn’t bend to slogans about diversity or disinformation.

In an age of elite denial, his willingness to state the obvious stands out. Britain’s survival as a cohesive nation depends on rejecting the Islamist cultural takeover and the woke enablers who imported it—before the division Cleese warns of becomes irreversible. As he stresses, the ballot box, secure borders, and unapologetic defense of British heritage remain the only path back.

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