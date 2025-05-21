John Stewart Is Right...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Every now and then John Stewart says something that undeniably hits the nail on the head, and he’s done it again while commenting on the renewed Biden cognitive decline and cancer saga.

In a Daily Show segment Stewart said of the cancer diagnosis “Maybe it is another cover-up. I don’t f***ing know. If they came out and said, yeah, Biden knew about it five years ago, I wouldn’t be shocked.”

He continued, “If they came out and said Biden found out on Friday, I wouldn’t be shocked. And I understand the excitement over an insidious Democratic cover-up about Joe Biden’s mental decline. The thing is, though, it was a terrible cover-up.”

“Because we all f***ing knew. All of us knew. There was no cover-up.”

He’s right.

Everyone with eyes and half a brain knew Biden was out of it and that his entire presidency was fake and scripted.

Stewart continued, “Poll after poll showed vast majorities of the public thought Biden was too old and too out of it to run again.”

“And that’s what’s so hilarious about politicians,” he further urged, emphasising “The cover-up doesn’t work when everyone knows you’re lying… the tell is when you’re so over the top about what you don’t want to tell the truth about.”

Stewart also absolutely seared CNN grifter Jake Tapper for suddenly developing a conscience and desire to report the truth now he has written it down in a book he wants the public to buy.

“How fucking weird it is that the news is selling you a book about news they should’ve told you was news a year ago … for free,” Stewart brayed.

* * *

