John Wick Rolex Watch Stolen From Keanu Reeves' Hollywood Hills Home Recovered During Police Raid In Chile

Authored by Audrey Enjoli via The Epoch Times

Chilean authorities say they have recovered an engraved Rolex watch believed to have been stolen from actor Keanu Reeves’s Los Angeles home in December 2023.

On Saturday, the Chilean Investigative Police (PDI) announced on X that detectives had seized various pieces of jewelry, valuable watches, and other stolen items in Peñalolén, a commune in Santiago, Chile.

“A watch belonging to a famous movie actor, the victim of a robbery in Los Angeles,” was among the more than a dozen watches recovered, police said.

The Rolex Submariner, valued at over $9,000, according to the Swiss luxury brand’s website, features the engraved words “The John Wick Five. Keanu Thank You. JW4. 2021” on the back.

Reeves, who played the titular character in the “John Wick” film franchise, gifted customized Rolex Submariner watches to the four stunt performers he worked with on “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which premiered in theaters in March 2023.

According to CNN Chile, the PDI conducted raids on four homes in Peñalolén, recovering a total of three watches that belonged to the 60-year-old actor.

“There are two watches in particular that have the inscription referring to actor Keanu Reeves,” Hugo Haeger Bórquez, the deputy director of police and criminal investigation at the PDI, said during a press conference. “Along with our counterparts in the United States, through Interpol, it was determined that he was a victim of theft in his home in 2023 when he lost nearly $7 million.”

Speaking to Chilean broadcaster TVN on Monday, PDI Inspector Marcelo Dibarrat said Chilean authorities are working with the Los Angeles Police Department to return Reeves’s stolen property to him.

Officers with the PDI arrested a 21-year-old man during the Peñalolén raid, though his identity has not yet been released.

Dibarrat told TVN that the suspect claimed at the time of his arrest that his brother had been the perpetrator of the theft of Reeves’s engraved watch.

The Epoch Times contacted the Los Angeles Police Department and a representative for Reeves for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

String of Break-Ins

Chilean authorities believe the stolen watches were taken from Reeves’s Hollywood Hills residence in the fall of 2023.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told the Los Angeles Times that “suspects entered the property through the backyard and broke a rear window to gain access” on the evening of Dec. 6, 2023.

The suspects, who wore ski masks, reportedly made off with jewelry and a firearm.