Jonah Goldberg Tells CNN: Small Donors 'One Of The Biggest Problems For Democracy'

Jonah Goldberg - the RINO's RINO who quit contributing to Fox News in 2021 after Tucker Carlson suggested that the government was involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot - now tells CNN that small donors (regular people) in the Republican primary were a problem "for democracy," and just "venting their spleen with their credit card" rather than thinking strategically, the Daily Caller reports.

"Small donors in Iowa are more important as an indicator of grassroots support than anything else. But I also think we’re dealing with a time where there’s a lot of people, there’s a lot of cheering and self-congratulations about the rise of small donors a decade ago," Goldberg told host Dana Bash.

"Now small donors are one of the biggest problems for democracy, for the GOP. Because small donor — large donors actually have a strategic view about moderation, who can win, who can’t. Small donors really are just venting their spleen with their credit card, and they lock candidates into positions that can hurt them in the general election," he continued.

The comments came days after NBC News reported that former President Donald Trump has "an important asset that none of his rivals appear to possess: a massive, renewable pool of small-dollar donor money."

So, if you - average American, give money to Trump, you're simply 'venting your spleen' for a candidate that will hurt you in the general election. Instead, one should let megadonors control the direction of the country.

Former President Donald Trump currently leads Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida in the Real Clear Politics average of polls taken from July 12 to August 6, 54.2% to 15.9%, a margin of 38 points, with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy in third place with 6.1%. DeSantis has struggled to close the gap with Trump, firing campaign manager Generra Peck Tuesday and replacing her with longtime aide James Uthmeier. -Daily Caller

According to the NY Times, over 110 donors in Iowa have given Trump at least $200, compared to 25 donors who contributed to former US Ambassador Nikki Haley, 17 for DeSantis, and seven for Pence.