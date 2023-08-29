Jordan Peterson Hits Back After Canada Forces Him Into "Coaching Program" Over Controversial Statements

Clinical psychologist and Daily Wire contributor Dr. Jordan Peterson has been cast into Canadian outer darkness for thought crimes.

And by Canadian outer darkness, we mean "social media sensitivity training" for his controversial (practical) statements, which a panel of three Ontario Divisional Court judges agreed have been "unprofessional."

According to court documents, the "coaching program" will require Peterson to "reflect on, and ameliorate [his] professionalism in public statements."

"The order is not disciplinary and does not prevent Dr. Peterson from expressing himself on controversial topics; it has a minimal impact on his right to freedom of expression," wrote Justice Paul Schabas.

Peterson, a former professor of psychology for the University of Toronto, went viral in 2016 for a lecture in which he condemned the use of pronouns, and slammed Canadian lawmakers over legislation on gender identity or expression, The Federalist Papers reports, citing the BBC.

In making their decision, the court weighed several of Peterson’s controversial comments to decide if they were in compliance with the College’s Standards of Professional Conduct. The first example cited by the court was a tweet from Jan. 2, 2022, in which Peterson responded to an individual concerned about overpopulation by stating: “You’re free to leave at any point.” Less than a month later, during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Peterson reportedly referred to a former client of his as “vindictive,” and said that their complaint against him was a “pack of lies.” In the same episode, while speaking about air pollution and child deaths, Peterson reportedly also said: “it’s just poor children, and the world has too many people on it anyways.” Another controversial comment of Peterson’s was in response to news of actress Elliot Page, formerly Ellen, identifying as a man and undergoing gender-affirming breast removal surgery. “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician,” the June 2022 tweet reportedly read. He was consequently suspended from Twitter for misgendering and “deadnaming” the actor. -The Federalist Papers

Reacting to the ruling, Peterson says he's perplexed by the contradiction in the court decision which initially acknowledges the "fundamental reality of freedom of speech for Canadians," only to later stipulate that professional organizations like the College of Psychologists can impose restrictions on such freedoms.

"Not only do I not see what I did wrong, I think what I've done on the Public Communication front is my responsibility as a clinician to tell the truth about what I see," said Peterson, adding "Apparently the college has the right to decide that I can be re-educated forcibly with the risk of my license essentially because I made political statements that the members of the college don't agree with."

As Peterson points out, the very fabric of Canadian democracy is now in question. "That shows you all you Canadians who are listening and everyone outside of the country who might be the least bit interested in Canada that shows you exactly what our bloody Constitution is worth."

"I think I have a responsibility to say what I think and I think many people agree with that and I think the fundamental consequence of that around the world has been massively beneficial to people," Peterson continued.

"I think Professionals in Canada no longer have the right to express their thoughts which makes which invalidates them as useful professionals."

Watch: