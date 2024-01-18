Journalist Uncovers "Shadowy Network" Of NGOs Facilitating US Border Invasion

Journalist James O'Keefe uncovered a "shadowy network of secretive nonprofits" (some of which are funded by taxpayers) that are facilitating the invasion of illegals on the southern border.

O'Keefe said "Alita's Angels" is a "brand-new nonprofit with no tax records on file" that operates inside an old Bank Building in the Arizona border town of Nogales.

We just followed the trail of the migrant vans right to the source, visiting the Arizona border town of Nogales, where we encountered some rude and suspicious "Alita's Angels" NGO (@alitasangels) workers who once again called the police on us.

A volunteer with the American Red Cross, who wouldn't give us his name, tried to prevent us from filming outside a migrant facility and kept sticking his hand over our cameras. Then, when we questioned a volunteer with the NGO, she said "I am your father" and stormed off.

Nogales Police officers showed up and questioned us after Alitas and Red Cross workers falsely accused us of using racial slurs and inhibiting their movement. We tried to get the officer's first name but he refused to give it. When we FOIAed the bodycam footage, we were told Nogales police don't use them. A group called "Alita's Angels" runs the facility, but they're a brand-new nonprofit with no tax records on file. (We requested the documents, with no luck.) -O'Keefe

After Alitas, the migrants are crammed into busses like cattle to a processing facility an hour away in Tucson.

Once the migrants were boarded on the bus, we got a head start to meet them at a processing facility an hour away in Tucson, but once again, we couldn't get anywhere near the building. The staff of the facility, run by Casa Alitas, threatened to call the cops again, but we managed to interview a local driver who does business at the facility and he gave us even more information. -O'Keefe

O'Keefe said, "A WORKER with Casa Alitas CONFIRMED TO OUR UNDERCOVER journalist that Casa Alitas was getting federal money."

"These "Alitas" (http://alitasangels.com) groups are part of a shadowy network of secretive nonprofits funding the mass migration of millions of people into the country, without truly vetting asylum seekers' claims and determining if they are eligible for refugee status," the journalist continued.

"@elonmusk Here, @RedCross is working right alongside Alitas putting illegal immigrants on busses and shipping them to location in Tucson where they are then shipped to phoenix sky harbor. Also, the Red Cross are the first in at child camps. They leave once a NGO is contracted."

Musk responds: "What the heck is going on!?"

In a separate report from the news website Muckraker, NGOs provided illegals in South and Central America with critical maps to show routes to the southern US border.

Americans need to wake up. These chilling reports may indicate the federal government is using taxpayer dollars to facilitate the largest invasion of the southern border ever. It's becoming increasingly apparent why the Biden administration has yet to 'properly' secure the border:

"A lot of NGOs are helping Biden open the border to unlimited illegal crossing. But none of this could happen without the president's approval," Byron York, the chief political correspondent at the Washington Examiner, recently said.

Where does defunding NGOs rank on the list of things to do for the GOP?