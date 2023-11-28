'Journalist Of The Year' Tries To Publicly Shame Kid For Wearing Kansas City Chiefs Headdress

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.com,

A journalist tried to publicly shame a Kansas City Chiefs child fan after the kid wore a native headdress and painted his face black and red for the game.

Carron J. Phillips wrote an entire article for Deadspin complaining about how the NFL needs to “speak out” against the boy, who looked to be about 9 or 10-years-old.

He falsely accused the child of displaying “black face,” using an image that hid the other side of the fan’s face, which was painted red.

Why is @Deadspin @carronJphillips trying to ruin this little kid’s life? They’re accusing him of blackface but conveniently left out his full face which was painted for the game https://t.co/kFfgAL4aDH pic.twitter.com/750u5sfETE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 28, 2023

When he was called out on it, Phillips doubled down, claiming that half his face being painted red “made it worse,” despite the fact that red and black are literally the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the idiots in my mentions who are treating this as some harmless act because the other side of his face was painted red, I could make the argument that it makes it even worse.



Y’all are the ones who hate Mexicans but wear sombreros on Cinco.@Deadspinhttps://t.co/MfoG8vArWs pic.twitter.com/oQTxhUeA00 — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) November 27, 2023

The journalist blocked replies to his post, but got absolutely rinsed in the comments elsewhere.

New photo of the person @Deadspin accused of being a vile racist who wore blackface at a football game.



(They tried to ruin this kid's life)https://t.co/MEhDaQIIlS pic.twitter.com/5dvud08npf — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) November 27, 2023

However much you hate the media you don’t hate them enough. — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) November 28, 2023

Only a true coward would go after a little kid for dressing up for a football game — Wealth Turtle 💰🐢 (@wealth_turtle) November 28, 2023

The @NFL needs to revoke all deadspin press passes until the article is retracted and deadspin publically apologizes. — Henry Jones Jr. (@hnryjonesjr) November 28, 2023

Turns out Phillips just doesn’t like white people.

Turns out not only is @carronJphillips trying to destroy a little kid’s life with false accusations of blackface, he’s actually racist himself. They always accuse others of what they themselves are doing. pic.twitter.com/cm0iNf3qln — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 28, 2023

Carron Phillips is an unapologetic racist and a deceiver. Shame on him. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2023

Phillips boasts that he was awarded Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists’ ‘journalist of the year’.

Apparently, “journalism” is now publicly shaming children in an effort to sick mobs of demented left-wing activists on them.

