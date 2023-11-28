print-icon
'Journalist Of The Year' Tries To Publicly Shame Kid For Wearing Kansas City Chiefs Headdress

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.com,

A journalist tried to publicly shame a Kansas City Chiefs child fan after the kid wore a native headdress and painted his face black and red for the game.

Carron J. Phillips wrote an entire article for Deadspin complaining about how the NFL needs to “speak out” against the boy, who looked to be about 9 or 10-years-old.

He falsely accused the child of displaying “black face,” using an image that hid the other side of the fan’s face, which was painted red.

When he was called out on it, Phillips doubled down, claiming that half his face being painted red “made it worse,” despite the fact that red and black are literally the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The journalist blocked replies to his post, but got absolutely rinsed in the comments elsewhere.

Turns out Phillips just doesn’t like white people.

Phillips boasts that he was awarded Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists’ ‘journalist of the year’.

Apparently, “journalism” is now publicly shaming children in an effort to sick mobs of demented left-wing activists on them.

