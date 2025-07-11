JPM CEO Jamie Dimon Unloads On Democrats: "Idiots" Obsessed With Failed Wokeism  

The inconvenient truth for Democrats is that there is still no bottom in sight, as the party of leftist radicals doubles, triples, and quadruples down on diversity, equity, inclusion, all things woke, and most alarmingly, a rapid descent into embracing Marxist ideas. That's why rational people have been jumping ship from the imploding party. Just look at the tech bros who voted for President Trump and how the right side of the political spectrum reformatted itself with a relatable message: 'America First'...

On Thursday, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon spoke at a foreign ministry event in Dublin, blasting the Democratic Party for going off the deep end with DEI, gender politics, and a series of failed policies that he said have harmed the country. "I have a lot of friends who are Democrats, and they're idiots," Dimon said at the event.

"I have a lot of friends who are Democrats today, and they're idiots. I always say they have big hearts and little brains. They do not understand how the real world works. Almost every single policy they rolled out has failed."

"I always say they have big hearts and little brains. They do not understand how the real world works. Almost every single policy rolled out failed." Dimon continued, "They overdid DEI .... We all were devoted to reaching out to the Black community, Hispanic, the LGBT community, the disabled — we do all of that. But to the extent, they gotta stop it. And they gotta go back to being more practical. They're very ideological."

He described himself as "barely a Democrat" since the party of woke has fallen into the abyss. His criticism of the Democratic Party also extended to politics in New York City — particularly Manhattan, where the bank is headquartered — which now faces the possibility of a Marxist becoming mayor later this year.

"This guy [Zohran Mamdani] just got elected — he's more of a Marxist than a socialist, and now you see these Democrats falling all over themselves saying, 'Well, he's pointing out some real problems, affordable housing and grocery prices.' OK, maybe," Dimon said. "There's the same ideological mush that means nothing in the real world."

Dimon's criticism of the Democratic Party is nothing new. In late May, the CEO blasted Democrats for the border invasion they facilitated over the Biden-Harris regime's first term.

"If you do not control the borders, you are going to destroy our country ... Now that they are sending migrants into New York ... all my super liberal friends realize what the problem is," Dimon told CNBC last year.

Dimon's criticism signals that the party of leftist radicals is nowhere near a reset. In fact, it has gone further off course — doubling, even tripling down on failed policies that are driving more of its own supporters to jump ship and align with the America First movement.

Jason Curtis Anderson from One City Rising highlights just how far off course Zohran and the Democratic Party have gone (and spoiler alert: it's bad):

Zohran’s worldview is shaped by his father, who has dedicated his life to promoting anti-Western values and decolonization—a field in which he is regarded as a thought leader. Marxism has become the philosophy of the “death to America” class, spanning from the permanent-protest and NGO movements to activist-teachers and into the Democratic Party through the Democratic Socialists of America—the political organization Mamdani calls home. Unfortunately, many Democrats remain slow to recognize that this philosophy breeds only misery and is incapable of improving society. In the 1960s, Frances Fox Piven outlined the revolutionary “Cloward-Piven strategy” to deliberately overload social service and welfare systems until they collapse, creating an opening for the far-left to demand a new system and “prove” that capitalism doesn’t work. It should come as no surprise that she is now an honorary chair of the DSA. 1m

From hating America to preaching Marxism and fueling chaos in city streets with dark money-funded NGOs, people are fed up with the radical left. And so is Dimon.

It'll be a long time before Dimon takes a knee again — of that, we'e certain.