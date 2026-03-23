JPMorgan Reportedly Installs Muslim Foot-Washing Stations At Rockefeller Center Office

A new report says that the J.P. Morgan Wealth Management office at Rockefeller Center in New York City has installed a Muslim foot-washing station designed to facilitate ritual washing before prayer.

X user Viral News NYC explained:

Report: JPMorgan Installing Muslim Foot-Washing Stations at Rockefeller Center Office According to a source, JPMorgan Chase is installing foot-washing stations inside bathrooms at its Rockefeller Center office. The source stated that the installations are intended to accommodate Muslim employees who wash their feet before prayer, a practice associated with daily religious observance.

Report: JPMorgan Installing Muslim Foot Washing Stations at Rockefeller Center Office



According to a source, JPMorgan Chase is installing foot washing stations inside bathrooms at its Rockefeller Center office in Rockefeller Center.



The source stated that the installations are… pic.twitter.com/JrZL6Rt1qL — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) March 22, 2026

Amy Mekelburg, founder of the RAIR Foundation USA, centered on topics such as immigration, Islam, left-wing politics, and globalism, stated on X that Muslim foot-washing stations at the JPM building in NYC come as no surprise, indicating "this isn't random."

"JPMorgan openly structures billions in Sharia-compliant deals: Murabaha, Sukuk Islamic bonds, liquidity products - all avoiding 'riba' interest per Islamic law," Mekelburg said.

She noted, "While everyday Americans get stuck with interest-based banking, the elite side bends to Sharia rules, funnels capital into Islamic finance, and now embeds wudu rituals in corporate bathrooms."

Sharia Finance: The Transformation of Global Banking



Of course, JPMorgan Chase is NOW installing Muslim foot-washing stations (wudu facilities) in bathrooms at their Rockefeller Center NYC office - so employees can ritually wash feet 5x daily before prayer without using sinks… https://t.co/HWiYdcRhXK — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 23, 2026

"This is textbook Islamization: Western banks profit from Sharia, then accommodate Islamic practices in workplaces to keep Muslim talent/clients happy and normalize it for everyone else," Mekelburg warned.

Socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani would certaintly approve.