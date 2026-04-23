Judge Blocks Trump Admin's Move To Halt Wind, Solar Approvals

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Landlords in London and the south-east of the UK are openly advertising flats and rooms exclusively for Muslim tenants – a practice that directly breaches the Equality Act 2010. The listings, spotted on Facebook, Gumtree and Telegram, use phrases such as “only for Muslims”, “for two Muslim boys or two Muslim girls” and “Muslims preferred”.

One company, Roshan Properties, posted dozens of listings stating “prefer Muslim boy”, “one double room is available for Muslims” and “suitable for Punjabi boy”. Other ads appeal specifically to Punjabi and Gujarati speakers or people from Kerala and Haryana, while some job vacancies on the same platforms are restricted to men only. Gumtree listings include requests for “Hindus only” tenants, and at least one post specified: “The house should be alcohol and smoke free.”

All of these advertisements appear to break the law. Landlords and letting agents are not allowed to specify a preference for a particular religion or race when letting a property. The Equality Act prohibits discrimination based on religion or belief, race and other protected characteristics. Landlords who breach it can be taken to civil court by a prospective tenant.

🚨 A Telegraph investigation has uncovered rental listings in London stating that only Muslim tenants would be accepted@CamillaTominey and @MitchellDurdin explain what they found out ⤵️https://t.co/Nb7b41ELZJ pic.twitter.com/dhyPioZxni — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 22, 2026

The practice is widespread. Properties are being advertised across boroughs including Ilford, Newham, Barking, Dagenham, East Ham, Redbridge, Walthamstow, Upton Park, Harrow and Newbury Park on Facebook pages such as “Renting room in London for Muslims” and “Muslim rents”.

Facebook removed at least one offending page after being alerted by the Telegraph investigation. One listing even appeared on an official estate agency website with the “Muslims preferred” reference quietly removed.

There is a narrow partial exception only if the landlord is renting out a room in their own home and sharing facilities such as a kitchen or bathroom with the tenant. Otherwise, these ads are completely illegal.

Imagine if landlords were advertising “White English only” properties.

The outrage would be instantaneous. Headlines screaming “racism”, “far-right”, “hate” would dominate every broadcast. Equality bodies would swarm in. MPs would demand inquiries. Yet here we have explicit religious and ethnic preferences being posted openly, and the response is… crickets from the usual guardians of tolerance. This is two-tier Britain laid bare.

This development does not happen in a vacuum. It arrives at the exact moment the UK government is obsessed with stamping out “anti-Muslim hostility” while turning a blind eye to parallel societies forming in plain sight.

Just weeks ago we highlighted that ALL members of the government’s own “anti-Muslim hostility” advisory group have troubling links to Islamist organisations. The state is effectively letting the fox write the rules for the henhouse.

In March the government urged schools to snitch on children and staff for any perceived “anti-Muslim hostility” in an Orwellian crackdown that treats questioning Islam as thoughtcrime.

Meanwhile, an explosive study out of Germany found that almost one in two Muslims under 40 holds Islamist attitudes – a fact the authorities would rather ignore while they police “Islamophobia” with ever greater zeal.

The pattern is unmistakable. Mass immigration without assimilation has created no-go cultural enclaves where open religious discrimination is normalised, yet the state’s enforcement arm only swings one way: against native Britons who dare to notice or complain. Landlords feel emboldened enough to post “Muslim only” ads because they know the real risk is not prosecution – it’s being labelled “Islamophobic” for enforcing colour-blind rules.

This is not tolerance. It is the slow surrender of equal rights under the law. Britain’s elites have imported a parallel legal and cultural system and are now bending the native one to accommodate it. The Equality Act, once sold as protection for everyone, is revealed as a one-way street.

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