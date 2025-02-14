Judge Blocks Trump's Ban On "Chemical And Surgical Mutilation" Of Children

A Biden-appointed Judge on Thursday blocked parts of two executive orders issued by President Trump banning or restricting various forms of 'gender-affirming care' - or as one of the executive orders is titled "Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation."

US District Judge Brendan Hurson of Baltimore ruled that a group of transgender teens and LGBTQ organizations that sued were likely to prevail on all of their claims that the EOs are without authority and amount to illegal and unconstitutional discrimination.

"Stopping care in the middle of receiving it, any care, really, casts doubt on whether in fact the goals are to protect the recipients of the care," said Hurson.

Under Hurson's ruling, various federal agencies are now temporarily prohibited from withholding or conditioning funding based on whether a health care facility provides 'gender-affirming' care anywhere in the country.

In addition to the transgender teens, two organizations - PFLAG and GLMA - claimed that hospitals across the country have quickly moved to cancel appointments after Trump's two executive orders, which the administration deemed a crackdown on "gender ideology."

The first order which Trump signed on day one states that "federal funds shall not be used to promote gender ideology," while another signed on Jan. 28 directs agencies to ensure that any institution receiving federal funds does not provide gender-transition treatments for individuals up to the age of 19.

"That order had immediate consequences," ACLU lawyer Joshua Block said during Thursday's hearing, The Hill reports.

The DOJ contested the lawsuit, insisting that the case was premature and required additional guidance. Judge Hurson rejected those arguments, calling their position "disingenuous."

"When there’s smoke coming out of your house, you don’t know what room it’s in, but you don’t wait to call 911 until you know the exact location of the fire," said Hurson, adding "These plaintiffs have received phone calls stopping their care."

The ruling is the latest in a series of court orders across the country in recent days blocking Trump's actions - including orders restricting birthright citizenship, and another which restricts transgender prison inmates from living in women's facilities.

Another Thursday lawsuit from a group of government employees sought to block Musk and DOGE from accessing sensitive data and removing federal employees until "Musk is properly appointed pursuant to the U.S. constitution."