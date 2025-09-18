Judge Orders Pro-Palestinian Activist To Be Deported To Syria Or Algeria

Last spring the deportation case of Columbia University graduate student and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil grabbed headlines in the US and around the world, after an immigration judge ruled that under a decades-old federal statute his continuing presence on American soil presents some "potentially serious foreign policy consequences."

A native of Syria and an Algerian citizen of Palestinian origin, he had long led student protests which at times spiraled into violence and clashes with police, after which his permanent residence status was spotlighted. A prior federal court ruling in New Jersey had temporarily blocked Trump admin efforts to facilitate Khalil's removal.

Screengrab via Palestine Chronicle

Now, a federal judge in Louisiana has ordered his deportation to either Syria or Algeria. The decision is reported to be based on allegations Khalil failed to disclose key information on his green card application, according to court documents. His political opponents say he 'lied' on his initial application to enter the country.

His legal team plans to appeal, but they fear he might be swiftly booted from the country before the slow-moving court process plays out. The deportation order was issued Judge Jamee Comans, despite his lawyers arguing that he's not been charged for any crime, and they argue his deportation is mere retaliation over speech the US government doesn't like.

Khalil's lawyers have 30 days to make the appeal of the deportation ruling before the Board of Immigration Appeals.

He issued a statement blasting the ruling: "It is no surprise that the Trump administration continues to retaliate against me for my exercise of free speech." Khalil said of the administration, "Their latest attempt, through a kangaroo immigration court, exposes their true colors once again." It continued:

"When their first effort to deport me was set to fail, they resorted to fabricating baseless and ridiculous allegations in a bid to silence me for speaking out and standing firmly with Palestine, demanding an end to the ongoing (Israeli) genocide. Such fascist tactics will never deter me from continuing to advocate for my people’s liberation."

Back in March when Khalil was first arrested by the Department of Homeland Security, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin described in a statement that ICE had detained Khalil "in support of President Trump’s executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism," claiming that Khalil had "led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization."

Mahmoud Khalil and Mohsen Mahdawi have alleged that Davidai targeted them and called for them to be deported in the lead-up to their arrests by ICE. https://t.co/ZJ7Fw1ELXb pic.twitter.com/9JvGw1Wdjy — The Intercept (@theintercept) July 9, 2025

President Trump had directly weighed in at the time of raging Columbia University protests, where whole campus buildings were taken over. "Many are not students, they are paid agitators. We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country — never to return again," he had written on Truth Social.

The question of vandalism, violence, or the illegal occupation of buildings would present the US government with actual specifics to prosecute. According to law professor Jonathan Turley, "In the Khalil case, he was reportedly under investigation for the takeover of the Columbia building while also serving as one of the negotiators. The takeover is not protected free speech. It is unlawful conduct that can and should be punished."