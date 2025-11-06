Judge Orders Prosecutors To Turn Over Evidence Against James Comey

Authored by Stacy Robinson via The Epoch Times,

A federal judge on Nov. 5 ordered prosecutors from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to hand over evidence in its case against former FBI Director James Comey.

Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick gave the DOJ until the end of Thursday to provide Comey’s attorneys with grand jury materials, along with other evidence related to the case. Comey’s attorneys told the court that they had no access to relevant evidence that had been collected years ago as part of an FBI probe into media leaks.

The DOJ alleges that Comey lied to Congress in 2020 during a hearing in which he said he had not “authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports.”

Comey has pleaded not guilty and filed a motion to dismiss his case as “selective and vindictive” prosecution. He argues that the case was brought in retaliation for his role in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, in which President Donald Trump was falsely accused of colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

His attorneys argued in a court filing that the Trump administration declined to prosecute other individuals who allegedly lied to Congress, saying it was because they were his political allies.

Judge Fitzpatrick, during Wednesday’s hearing, questioned whether the prosecution may have acted too hastily to indict Comey.

“The procedural posture of this case is highly unusual,” he said.

The judge asked the DOJ to provide Comey’s defense team with evidence seized from his former attorney, Daniel Richman, in 2019 and 2020.

The DOJ alleges that Comey repeatedly leaked information to the media through Richman for years, in contradiction of his statement to Congress that he never authorized any leaks.

Comey’s attorneys say his statement to Congress was only in regard to a specific question about authorizing leaks through former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

In addition to materials from the Richman investigation, the judge has ordered prosecutors to produce grand jury transcripts.

Comey’s is one of several high-profile cases recently filed against Trump’s former political opponents.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who ran for office on a promise to investigate Trump, was indicted in October on charges of mortgage fraud. James sued Trump in 2022, accusing him and his business associates of overvaluing property in order to secure more favorable business loan rates.

New York Supreme Court Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron ruled against Trump in 2024, fining him $364 million, an amount with interest that rose to more than $500 million. The fine was vacated by a New York appeals court in August.

The FBI also raided the home of former national security adviser John Bolton in Bethesda, Maryland, on Aug. 22.

Bolton, who frequently criticized the president, was indicted in October on charges of leaking classified documents.

The administration has faced criticism over the indictments of Comey and James, since U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert left his position after refusing to bring charges against either of them.