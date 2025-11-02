Judge Praises Trump Over SNAP Funding, Sets Monday Deadline For Payments

A Rhode Island federal judge praised President Donald Trump's "quick and definitive response" to a Friday order for facilitating the timely funding of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments.

"The court greatly appreciates the president’s quick and definitive response to this court’s order and his desire to provide the necessary SNAP funding," US District Court Judge John J. McConnell Jr. (Obama) wrote in the footnote of a Saturday court order.

The order, forcing the USDA to ensure SNAP benefits for November reach approximately 42 million Americans (around one in eight) who were facing a halt in benefits amid the government shutdown. McConnell ruled that recipients must receive their benefits by the end of Monday, Nov. 3, or that partial payments be issued no later than end-of-day Wednesday, November 5.

"There is no question that the congressionally approved contingency funds must be used now because of the shutdown," the judge wrote, citing contingency funds from fiscal years 2024 and 2025, along with Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1935, to justify ensuring SNAP payments are made.

The USDA had argued that it lacks the legal authority and sufficient funds to provide full SNAP benefits for November with the shutdown in force, and contended that even if contingency funds were available, they would not cover the full payments - while implementation of reduced benefits nationwide would be challenging from an administration standpoint.

According to lawyers for the Trump administration, $5.25 billion is currently available in the program's contingency fund, however ensuring November payments will require at least $8.5 billion.

McConnell's order requires the use of all available contingency funds.

"There is no question that the congressionally approved contingency funds must be used now because of the shutdown; in fact, the president during his first term issued guidance indicating that these contingency funds are available if SNAP funds lapse due to a government shutdown," McConnell wrote.

In a separate ruling last week, Boston US District Judge Indira Talwani (Obama) also ruled that the USDA must continue SNAP payments - calling the program's suspension 'unlawful.'

On Friday, Trump wrote on Truth social following McConell's ruling "I do not want Americans to go hungry," adding "[I] ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible. . . . If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding."

Where it stands: The USDA has until noon on Monday to present their plan to comply. If full payments are not completed, partial payments are to follow by Wednesday as noted above.