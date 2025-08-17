Judge Puts Infowars Up For Sale Again As Leftists Clamor For Alex Jones Takedown

The establishment media has long argued that the Sandy Hook lawsuits against Alex Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, are about "justice" for grieving parents suffering from harassment. However, the actions of the plaintiffs and others involved in the civil case suggest that their goals are highly political and have little to do with compensating for alleged pain caused by Jones voicing his opinions on the event.

If the suit was simply about reparations for hardship of the "victims" caused by defamation, then the payout would have been based on an amount Jones could realistically produce. Instead, judges awarded 15 plaintiffs $1.5 billion in damages; an insane punishment designed to bury Jones forever.

Because a bankruptcy judge in Connecticut ruled Jones' behavior was "willful and malicious" in spreading "false information" about the Sandy Hook shooting, his debt to the families cannot be erased through bankruptcy proceedings and Jones could be required to continue to pay on all future income until the the plaintiffs receive the full amount.

Meaning, the political left wants to make Jones into a pauper or a slave for the rest of his life and a cautionary tale to others in the alternative media.

Furthermore, officials in charge of the initial auction allegedly rigged the outcome in favor of a sale to leftist propaganda rag, The Onion. The Onion did not have the cash on hand to service their $7 million bid for the sale, instead they relied on a deal that would have tapped into Jones' future payments to the plaintiffs, as if Jones' wallet could be treated as a bank account in control of The Onion (otherwise known as a "contingency bid").

The Onion offered $1.75 million in actual cash for Infowars assets. First United American Companies, which runs a website in Jones' name that sells nutritional supplements bid $3.5 million, but somehow The Onion still won the auction. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez blocked the sale and criticized the auction process as flawed. He said the outcome "left a lot of money on the table" for families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

In other words, this suggests that the plaintiffs were willing to sacrifice part of their damages just to see The Onion take control of Infowars and humiliate Jones. But again, the lawsuits weren't politically motivated at all...

A new decision by Texas Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in a Wednesday hearing orders that Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, will once again be turned over to a court-appointed receiver, who will be responsible for selling the assets and using the proceeds to pay Jones’ debts to the Sandy Hook families.

Numerous progressive legacy outlets jumped on the story this week, all of them hoping that The Onion will still be able to buy the brand and turn it into a "parody of itself". Of course, this would require that they have more cash on hand than any competing buyers. It also requires a level of comedy talent that doesn't exist at The Onion, which means readers would be few and the Infowars parody website would likely fade into obscurity.

Leftists have been salivating over the possible dismantling of Alex Jones' media empire for years, believing that the selling of his assets will represent a massive "victory" for their side and remove one of their most popular enemies from the culture war chessboard.

Of course, even if they were to get exactly what they want, Jones has already essentially won. The leftists are on the run and the national shift has been dramatic since the Sandy Hook suit was decided. Jones has helped to accomplish a primary goal - The defeat of woke ideology in America.

By extension, the sale of Infowars is not looked upon as an act of "justice being served" by most of the public. It is regarded as a petty sabotage by a fearful, shrinking political minority desperate to prevent the voices of their ideological opponents from being heard. It is not the kind of win that the woke club thinks it is.