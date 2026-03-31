Judge Reassigns Elon Musk Cases After Accusations Of Bias

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

A judge in Delaware on March 30 said she is reassigning cases involving Elon Musk after she was accused of being biased against him.

Delaware Court of Chancery Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick said in a letter to lawyers that she was taking the step because “disproportionate media attention surrounding a judge’s handling of an action is detrimental to the administration of justice.”

Attorneys representing Musk recently filed a motion for recusal or reassignment, pointing to how McCormick on LinkedIn had clicked that she supported a post that celebrated a 2026 ruling against Musk in California. The post, from a jury consultant, said “sorry, Elon,” and congratulated the legal firms that represented the plaintiff in the case as “standing up for the little guy against the richest man in the world.”

“Defendants cannot ignore the recent reaction by this Court to LinkedIn posts attacking Mr. Musk and his chosen counsel, regarding a case with overlapping factual allegations in the consolidated matter, and that bears directly on the appearance of impartiality in these actions,” Musk’s attorneys wrote in their motion.

McCormick had in 2024 ruled that a compensation package for Musk as CEO of Tesla agreed to by the Tesla board of directors was too large, a decision later overturned by the Delaware Supreme Court.

McCormick initially said that she did not click to support the LinkedIn post in question.

“I either did not click the ’support‘ icon at all, or I did so accidentally. I do not believe that I did it accidentally,” the judge wrote in a previous letter to lawyers.

“So, after learning of this issue last night, I logged into LinkedIn, searched for the post based on the screenshot, and tried to make sure that the support icon was not ’clicked on.' I then reported the suspicious activity to LinkedIn.”

LinkedIn did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.

The judge said she would review the motion, and on Monday agreed to reassign the cases.

However, McCormick maintained that she was not biased against Musk.

“The motion for recusal rests on a false premise—that I support a LinkedIn post about Mr. Musk, which I do not in fact support,” she wrote.

“I am not biased against the defendants in these actions. In fact, I dismissed a suit against Mr. Musk just last year.”

Lawyers for Musk declined to comment on the development. Musk had not appeared to remark on the reassignment on X, which he owns and on which he frequently posts.

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